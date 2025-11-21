Gingerbread Festival Begins November 28

1 min read

The History Center’s 40th Annual Festival of Gingerbread will officially kick off on November 28 and continue through December 21, marking its Ruby Anniversary with ruby themed décor and imaginative gingerbread creations. Each year brings new entries from gingerbread artists of all ages and skill levels, and the tradition will once again offer a festive atmosphere filled with creativity, holiday spirit and downtown celebration.

The Festival begins Friday, November 28. Admission is $7 for adults ages 18 to 64, $5 for seniors ages 65 and older and youth ages 3 to 17, and free for children ages 2 and under. History Center members also receive free admission. Some special activities may require an additional fee. Each admission includes full access to the museum.

Extended hours during the Festival of Gingerbread will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. The History Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

On Lighting Night, November 26, visitors may view the gingerbread creations in advance from 3 to 9 p.m., with admission reduced to $4 per person. Food Drive Admission Night will take place on December 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. Guests who bring a nonperishable food item as admission will support the Community Harvest Food Bank.