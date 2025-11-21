Rescue Mission & Area Businesses Partner To Raise Awareness

2 min read

In partnership with eight area coffee shops and four local businesses, The Rescue Mission leads an awareness campaign this month about homelessness in our community to direct individuals toward ways to help and to counter false perspectives of those experiencing homelessness as other or less than.

“Who do you see when you see an individual experiencing homelessness? Often, we jump straight to the what or how (do you feel) and miss the who,” says Thomas McArthur, President and CEO of The Rescue Mission. “Especially this month, we implore individuals to pause and ponder this, talk about it, and take action.”

“Some of the greatest conversations happen in our local coffee shops. They are community hubs. Who better to partner with to foster and encourage awareness about homelessness?” This month, National Homelessness Awareness Month beverage sleeves are being used by 9th St. Brew Coffee House, the cafe at Brotherhood Mutual, Holy Grounds Coffee Shop at University of Saint Francis, Penny Drip, The Friendly Fox, The Hive Coffee House, Tall Rabbit Café + Community, plus one coffee shop that did not wish to be promoted. The sleeves were provided at no charge and include a QR code that directs one to a National Homelessness Awareness Month page on The Rescue Mission’s website: fwrm.org/events/homelessness-awareness.

The timing and enthusiasm of four local businesses to launch donation drives at the same time is extraordinary. “As local businesses and community partners, ACE Radiator, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, Hires Automotive Center, and the Fort Wayne Rod & Custom Show wanted to join forces to give back in a meaningful way. National Homelessness Awareness Month is a reminder that even the smallest act of generosity can make a big difference in the lives of those experiencing hardship,” says Cale Carney, General Manager, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants. The companies’ donation drives focus on the Most Needed Items List at The Rescue Mission, which changes each month.

“We are grateful for the collaboration with these companies to help raise awareness in our community. That’s the exact energy and commitment needed to serve those encountering homelessness. We encourage everyone to get involved in the campaign by visiting participating coffee shops, contributing to the donation drives at the participating companies, scanning the QR code, and helping to get the word out on social media using #WhoDoYouSee and #NationalHomelessness AwarenessMonth,” says McArthur.

Located in Fort Wayne, IN, with more than 120 years transforming lives, The Rescue Mission remains steadfast in its mission to provide, through the power of Jesus Christ, a home for the homeless, food for the hungry, and hope for their future. The organization is committed to serving the community and those in greatest need. Visit fwrm.org to learn more, schedule a tour, volunteer, or donate.

Learn more, including information about how you can take action today at fwrm.org/events/homelessness-awareness.