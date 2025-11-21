Shop Local At The Holiday Maker’s Market & Donate To The Coat Drive

1 min read

Fort Wayne Maker’s Market will host the 4th Annual Holiday Market and Coat Drive at the Grand Wayne Center, benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, Indiana. The event will be held on November 22 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and November 23 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. More than 100 local craft vendors will participate, offering handmade gifts and seasonal items for holiday shoppers.

Admission will be free with a donation from the approved list: winter coats (sizes 4T through 17 years), hats, gloves, scarves, ear warmers or socks with a minimum value of $5. Gently used items will also be accepted. Each warm item equals free market admission. Visitors may also receive free admission by presenting proof of entry to Parkview Lights on the same evening. General admission without a donation will be $5.

The event continues a growing tradition of community support and outreach in partnership with a local youth organization, with organizers expressing excitement to host it once again in the heart of the city. A bar and concessions will be available, along with a large raffle. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance for photos on Sunday, November 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional coat collection sites will accept donations through December 5. Locations include Grade A Tattoo in the mall, all four Penn Station restaurants in Fort Wayne, PF Chang’s offering a free appetizer, Skyline Chili offering a free chili cheese dog, Summit Comics providing a free comic or $5 credit, Red Robin, Knot Just Macrame in Glenbrook Mall, Modern Primitive, Davey’s Bagels, Indiana Tech, Fort Wayne Goodwill stores, Paw Prints and Healing Hands Spa and Boutique, Plato’s Closet, Clothes Mentor, Uncle Bill’s Pet Store and Salvatori’s.