Go Eco-Friendly With This Free Gift Wrap Workshop

Eco Fest invites the community to Wrap It Up, the Eco-Friendly Way with a hands-on sustainable gift wrapping workshop designed to reduce holiday waste while sparking creativity. The event will take place on Thursday, December 11, 2025, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM on the Mezzanine at Electric Works, located in the upstairs area of the Food Hall at Union Market. The workshop is free to attend, and participants are asked to bring a bandana or square piece of fabric at least twenty inches in size, along with an item or box to wrap. Those who prefer to use provided practice materials may do so with an optional five dollar donation, which also allows them to take those materials home. Registration is not required but is strongly encouraged at ecofestfw.com to ensure Eco Fest can prepare adequate supplies.

The workshop is rooted in environmental concern. Studies show that Americans generate twenty five percent more waste during the holiday season, including an estimated 4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper each year. Much of that waste cannot be recycled due to foil finishes, glitter, and plastic additives. Eco Fest aims to change that by demonstrating simple techniques for thoughtful and attractive wrapping that leaves a smaller environmental footprint. Attendees will learn how to wrap gifts using fabric, with instruction inspired by furoshiki, the traditional Japanese wrapping cloth method that eliminates disposable paper. Participants will leave with practical skills, inspiration, and a new perspective on how to gift responsibly while still presenting a beautiful package.

The evening aims to blend creativity with environmental responsibility in a setting that encourages conversation and community engagement. Guests will be guided step by step through fabric wrapping methods that are both elegant and practical, proving that sustainable choices can be visually appealing and affordable. Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions, share ideas for repurposing household fabrics, and offer suggestions for reducing waste beyond the holiday season. The workshop is suitable for all ages and experience levels, making it ideal for families, individuals, and anyone looking to rethink traditional holiday habits. Eco Fest hopes participants will carry these techniques forward and inspire others to do the same, especially as consumer waste continues to rise nationwide during November and December. Those attending are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early to settle in and explore the Food Hall before the workshop begins. By participating, attendees take an active step in promoting sustainability and supporting local environmental initiatives.

Eco Fest operates as a certified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the State of Indiana. Its mission is to educate the community, promote sustainability, build awareness, and inspire individuals and businesses to make more responsible environmental choices. Those interested in supporting the organization’s work may visit ecofestfw.com/donate to contribute.