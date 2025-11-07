Pets Available At Reduced Or No Fee

1 min read

The Indiana Coalition of Animal Welfare Professionals alongside shelters and rescue organizations across the State of Indiana are coming together on behalf of Governor Braun’s proclamation to designate November 2025, Adopt a Hoosier Shelter Pet Month. In celebration and to bring awareness, FWACC is having an adoption sale from November 3rd through the 22nd.

During this sale, all dogs 6 months to 6 years are $50. Cats and kittens, including cats at offsite partner locations, will not have an adoption fee. Dogs ages 7 years and older and small animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs will also not have an adoption fee with an approved application begining on Monday, November 3rd through Saturday, November 22nd! All cats, dogs, and rabbits are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age-appropriate vaccines.

“Having attention drawn to shelter animals is a win for limited access and municipal shelter organizations across the Hoosier state. We hope this will remind potential pet owners to check out the adoptable animals in the local shelters when looking for a new pet,” says Amy-Jo Sites, Director of FWACC.

You can read about FWACC’s same-day adoption process and view all available animals on the adoption page of their website. Visit www.fwacc.org to find your new pet today!