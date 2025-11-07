‘Sounds Of The Season’ Concert Series & Toys For Tots Partnership

5 min read

The Clyde Theatre is proud to celebrate the spirit of the holidays with its Sounds of the Season Concert Series, a month-long lineup of world-class performances, while also partnering with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to support children and families in the Northeast Indiana community.

This year’s Sounds of the Season lineup includes:

Friday, December 5th. Kenny G: The Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour 2025 – The GRAMMY-winning saxophonist brings his iconic holiday interpretations, among the best-selling seasonal albums of all time, alongside fan-favorite hits.

Sunday, December 7th. Home for the Holidays: An Evening with Heather Headley – A Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist and Fort Wayne native, Headley returns home for a heartfelt evening rooted in family and community.

Wednesday, December 10th. Jane Lynch’s A Swingin’ Little Christmas – The Emmy Award-winning actress leads a charming, humor-filled big band show that celebrates holiday standards with a classic lounge-era flair.

Thursday, December 18th. Chris Isaak – Known worldwide for his signature vintage sound and timeless ballads, Isaak closes the series with a nostalgic mix of hits and classic holiday selections.

“The Holidays are our favorite time of the year at Clyde Theatre,” said Gregg Coyle, Executive Director of Clyde Theatre. “This series is about the joy that comes with hearing world-renowned artists perform the music we love most right here live in our hometown.”

From November 1 through December 1, 2025, Clyde Theatre and The Club Room at the Clyde and Crescendo Coffee & More will serve as official Toys for Tots donation drop-off locations. Guests are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys during any scheduled show, box office hours or during dining hours at The Club Room and Crescendo. As a thank-you, the Clyde Theatre Box Office will be offering vouchers to the December 26 show, The 1985 – Turn Back Time Tour 2025, to those who participate.*

“We are honored to partner with Toys for Tots this season,” added Coyle. “Our community has always rallied around causes that matter, and this is a meaningful way to come together and support local families during the holidays.”

Tickets for all Sounds of the Season performances are available now at clydetheatre.com and at the Clyde Theatre box office located at 1808 Bluffton Road during regular business hours. The box office is open Monday through Thursday 10 AM to 7 PM, Friday & Saturday 10 AM to 8 PM.

Customers who donate at least one new, unwrapped toy to any donation box between Saturday, November 1 and Sunday, November 30 will receive one free ticket to The 1985 – Turn Back Time Tour 2025 on December 26. Donations can be made at the Clyde Theatre box office, The Club Room, Crescendo, or Crescendo @ The Pearl during regular hours. Tickets have no cash value, cannot be resold, and lost tickets cannot be reprinted or replaced. No additional offers apply, and the promotion is not valid on previous purchases.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity, is the fundraising, funding, and support organization for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation was created at the behest of the U.S. Marine Corps and provides support in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commander, Marine Forces Reserve, who directs the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation has supported Toys for Tots since 1991. For local contact information visit toysfortots.org.

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November, and December each year and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to children in need within the community where the campaign is conducted.

Clyde Theatre is Northeast Indiana’s leading concert, live entertainment, and event venue located in Fort Wayne, Indiana accommodating up to 2,300 fans. Having staged over 300 concerts and events from internationally renowned touring artists and entertained over 300,000 fans from all 50 states and dozens of other countries since opening in 2018, Clyde Theatre is recognized and celebrated as a favorite venue of both artists and fans alike.

Clyde Theatre was originally built as the region’s movie house in 1951 but stood vacant from the early 1990s until being purchased in 2012. With funding from Sweetwater Sound founder Chuck Surack and his wife Lisa and additional support from other community partners, Clyde Theatre initially underwent a $9+ million dollar transformation and opened in May of 2018. Since then, it has received continuous upgrades to enhance artist performances as well as the fan experience.

Clyde Theatre features a 21,000 square foot main performance hall, 10,400 square foot lobby, plus a second floor Premier Experience gallery with suites, tables and box seating available for every show. Artist amenities include 7,000 square feet of dressing rooms, a stage extension and backstage production loading docks. The venue boasts world-class sound and lighting systems powered by Sweetwater and hosts live concerts, entertainment acts and corporate and private events with free, convenient parking. For more information visit clydetheatre.com.

Adjacent to the theatre, The Club Room at The Clyde is a 420-seat restaurant & live music venue serving lunch, dinner, pre-show dining and late night menus with live music featuring local and regional acts six nights a week. For more information visit clydeclubroom.com.

Just next door, Crescendo Coffee & More is the neighborhood’s go-to coffee shop, cafe & gathering place open 7 days a week, morning, noon & night. For more information visit crescendocoffeeandmore.com.

Following in the Clyde’s tradition of hosting unique and memorable events, Quimby Hall is the area’s unparalleled catering facility for stylish weddings, receptions, reunions, celebrations, meetings and corporate events for up to 200 people, with catering and bar service provided by The Club Room at The Clyde. For more information visit quimbyhall.com .