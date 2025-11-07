Do’s And Don’ts Of Veteran’s Day

4 min read

Veterans Day, observed this year on November 11th, often is misunderstood and confused with Memorial Day, but each holiday serves a distinct purpose. While Memorial Day commemorates the men and women who lost their lives in service, Veterans Day highlights the courage and dedication of all living veterans who served honorably in the military.

Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11th to mark the end of World War I, which officially ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The day originally was called Armistice Day to commemorate the truce but was later changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor and support everyone who has served our country in times of conflict and peace.

But when it comes to acknowledging and observing this day, it’s important to strike the right balance. Whether you’re chatting with veterans, working alongside them or simply reflecting on the significance of the day, there are some important do’s to keep in mind:

Do attend a Veterans Day event, such as a local parade or ceremonies to show your gratitude.

Do seek out businesses owned by veterans and choose to shop or dine there.

Donate to veteran-focused charities. Organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Project or Fisher House Foundation use contributions to provide support services.

Say “Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.” Or “Your sacrifices have helped protect our freedoms, and I’m grateful for your service.” “I appreciate the time you took to serve, and I want you to know it hasn’t gone unnoticed.” These simple phrases can mean a lot and show appreciation for their commitment and willingness to serve.

Listen to their stories if veterans feel comfortable talking about their experiences. Listen actively and thank them for their openness.

Understanding what not to do on Veterans Day is equally important to avoid accidentally offending the people who have served our country:

Don’t say “Happy Veterans Day.” While well-meaning, some veterans may find this phrase trivializes the gravity of their service.

It should go without saying but avoid asking, “Did you kill anyone?” It’s deeply insensitive and intrusive. Instead, focus on their positive experiences and what service means to them.

Don’t assume all veterans have the same experiences. Every veteran’s story is unique. Avoid stereotypes and ask respectful questions instead.

Don’t use the day to push a political agenda. Veterans Day is about honoring the people who served, not about politics.

Avoid using the day for personal gain. Hosting a Veterans Day sale to boost business? Think twice. If it’s not genuinely honoring veterans, it can come off as exploitative.

If you know a veteran personally, tailoring your message to include something specific about his or her service can make it even more impactful. The key is to be sincere and avoid clichés that can feel hollow.

Sometimes, actions speak louder than words. Here are some nonverbal ways to show your appreciation on Veterans Day:

Wear a poppy or patriotic pin. A small gesture signals your respect for veterans.

Fly the American flag. Follow proper flag etiquette to show reverence.

Attend a moment of silence. Many communities host moments of silence to honor veterans. Participate and encourage others to do the same.

Pay for a veteran’s meal or coffee anonymously. This small act of kindness can make a big impact.

Create a space for reflection. Light a candle, set up a memorial or organize a small community gathering to honor veterans.

Veterans Day is an opportunity to honor the people who have dedicated their lives to protecting our country’s freedoms. Whether you’re expressing gratitude through words, actions or anonymous support, it’s important to approach this day with the respect and thoughtfulness it deserves. Take the time to genuinely thank veterans, listen to their stories and offer your support. It means more than you know.