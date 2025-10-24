Concerning Connections Of Domestic & Animal Abuse

2 min read

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control reminds community members that there is a link between domestic violence, and animal abuse.

In 2024, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control investigated 123 animal cruelty cases. Of those, 17 cases involved suspected non-accidental blunt force trauma. That number may seem low, and it likely is, but many of these acts of violence go unreported out of fear. If you suspect or know an animal is being abused or harmed, please report it. You may ultimately be saving the life of an animal as well as a human.

There is a known direct link between human and animal violence. “Violence toward animals is often a ‘predictor crime’ according to Phil Arkow, coordinator of the National Link Coalition. This type of abuse typically occurs in family or domestic situations where the animals become victims as well. Individuals who are perpetrators will often threaten to hurt, or will physically harm a pet in the home, as a method of control and emotional manipulation. This is why Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control officers investigate all complaints of animal cruelty and or neglect. These types of calls could be a predictor of future crimes against others in the home” says Amy-Jo Sites, Director of Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

A person who knowingly abuses an animal with the intent to threaten, intimidate, coerce, harass, or terrorize a family or household member could be charged with a level 6 felony. Recently Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control added a list of 2025 charged and sentenced cases to their website at fwacc.org on the “Report It” page. Names and case information provided on the website can be entered at mycase.in.gov to learn more about individual cases.

If you believe an animal has been abused or needs help, please call FWACC at 260-427-1244.

After 8pm daily, on weekends and holidays officers can be reached by calling 260-449-3000.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is an open access shelter and will never turn away an animal from within Allen County. Anyone struggling to care for their animal can contact the shelter for assistance.