Erin’s House Fundraiser Brings In $400k For Youth Grief Support

2 min read

Erin’s House for Grieving Children hosted their 20th annual Wine for the Spirit fundraising gala on Friday, October 3 at the Don Wolf Center at Do it Best and GE Club of Electric Works in downtown Fort Wayne. This year’s event, through ticket purchases, online silent auction packages, live auction packages, sponsorships, and donations, raised $400,000 to directly support the mission of Erin’s House.

“We are continually humbled by the incredible generosity of our community and local partners who make Wine for the Spirit possible. Each year, the kindness and support from our guests and sponsors remind us how fortunate we are to have such a compassionate network behind us. Thanks to the heartfelt support of our community, Erin’s House continues to grow, making a lasting impact on the families we serve,” stated Erin’s House for Grieving Children Executive Director, Debbie Meyer.

This gala showcased exquisite wine and cuisine contributed by local restaurants paired with exceptional live auction items. The live auction selection included a couple’s getaways to Cancun, Pentatonix concert tickets, a private plane ride to an IU home game, a dinner party for 14, and more. Showcased in the online silent auction, where the community was invited to browse and bid, there were 105 packages of exclusive tours, unique experiences, and local treats.

The funds raised during Wine for the Spirit enable Erin’s House for Grieving Children to provide support services for children, teens, and their families who have experienced a death. Families are never charged for services thanks to the generosity of the regional community.

Erin’s House would like to extend a special ‘thank you’ to their Premier Sponsors: Indiana Spine Group and Zimmer Biomet & Faegre Drinker Philanthropy Fund.

Grief can cause children and teens to feel isolated and different from their peers. Erin’s House provides them with a safe space that promotes a sense of belonging and encourages healing.

For 32 years, Erin’s House for Grieving Children has delivered programs to help support youth who are grieving in the regional community. To date, the organization has served more than 32,000 individuals throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. All Erin’s House services are offered at no cost to families.

Together, building hope and healing hearts is possible. To learn more about Erin’s House services, volunteer opportunities, or how you can help, call 260-423-2466 or visit ErinsHouse.org