Vintage Treasures Antique Mall Celebrates Ten Years

Ten years ago Jonele Schubert stood in front of an empty store front and took a leap of faith. Within the next six weeks she and her partner would open Vintage Treasures Antique Mall on Coliseum Boulevard. Since then, the business has established itself as a cornerstone of the antique and vintage market in Fort Wayne.

“I sold on Ebay to start, going to auctions and estate sales,” Schubert explained, “on a family trip out West we decided to make a dream come true and open a store in Fort Wayne.”

After this trip in July of 2015 the real work began and the doors to Vintage Treasures opened on October 15, 2015. Ten years later and Vintage Treasures continues to be a major player in the northeast Indiana vintage and antique marketplace.

On Saturday, October 18, 2025 Vintage Treasures celebrated their 10th anniversary with a one-day open house at their location.

Vintage Treasures is a 20,000 square foot Vendor Mall with a variety of items from antiques, vintage, furniture, collectibles, primitives, records and much more. Vintage Treasures is located at 625 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808. More information can be found on vintagetreasuresfw.com , on social media, or by calling (260) 482-9455.