Celebrating 70 Years Of Banking In Waynedale

Last week, the building now home to Chase Bank in Waynedale celebrated 70 years as a community landmark.

On October 14, 1955, Waynedale celebrated the grand opening of The Peoples Trust and Savings Company’s new office, marking a milestone in the community’s growth and prosperity. The event drew residents, business leaders, and officials for a full day of festivities, beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing late into the evening.

The new branch represented both progress and confidence in the future of Waynedale, reflecting the steady development of the area in the postwar years. The bank’s leadership team, including President J. F. Rodenbeck and associates Hugh Cronk, Louise May, Robert Thomas, Patricia Lindenmayer, Donna Grisell, and others, were featured in the announcement as key figures in expanding financial services to the growing community.

Festivities extended beyond banking. The Waynedale Chamber of Commerce sponsored an outdoor public party from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., with live music by The Hilltoppers and refreshments for attendees. The following day served as a rain date, ensuring that the event would be enjoyed by as many residents as possible.

The same day also saw the dedication of the Waynedale Post Office at 5 p.m., symbolizing the community’s rapid development and new infrastructure. The dual celebrations—the bank opening and post office dedication—stood as proud indicators of Waynedale’s progress, supported by civic engagement, local investment, and the collaborative spirit of its residents and businesses.

For many, October 14, 1955, was more than a day of ribbon-cutting ceremonies. It was a moment when Waynedale’s identity as a thriving, self-sustaining community took firm root, carried forward by the dedication of local citizens and institutions that believed in the area’s bright future.