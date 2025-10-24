Harvesting Memories & Fall Fun: Voice Of The Township

3 min read

On October 22nd Wayne Township held, for the first time, a fall festival called Harvesting Memories at the trustee’s office at 320 East Superior Street. The idea, which we hope to make into an annual event, was to give township children a fun celebration where they could play in mazes, get candy and other treats, participate in costume contests and get their pictures taken, all in a healthy and safe, indoor environment and all for free. The community donors who give toward our scholarships and other yearly events have been particularly generous this year, and we added this event to kick off the coming of our other holiday events like the Ham and Turkey Giveaway and the Holiday Skating Party both in December.

In many parts of the world the festival of Halloween, on the last day of October, eases people in to the darker days of winter to come. Much like Mardi Gras in the spring, which is a carnival of merrymaking before Lent, Halloween, originally All Hallows’ Eve, is a festival of masquerades, parties, ‘trick or treat,’ and other excitement the night before a solemn religious feast. In the fall it’s All Saints Day on November 1st followed by All Souls Day on November 2nd, a religious remembrance for the faithful departed. Both Mardi Gras and Halloween are parties of revelry and ‘last hurrah’ before more serious days set in.

For the adults another way of dealing with the stress of the coming winter season, is to realize that no one needs to feel alone. As we like to remind everyone, Indiana has a township government system that helps provide a safety net offering temporary financial assistance and guidance in economical living. State law charges the township trustees to help those who need it with life’s necessities such as food, shelter, essential utility services, clothing and medical care. If you find yourself in need of help with basic necessities, you should reach out for assistance and not wait for a financial emergency such as a utility shut-off or an eviction notice.

Not only are the trustee offices here with financial assistance, but we can connect you with other resources to help get you through a rough patch. Our diverse staff is made up of people who are uniquely positioned to understand what it’s like to go through tough times, and they are trained and experienced to know where to find help for all kinds of situations that people find themselves in. We know how to find help with food, clothing, energy assistance and housing. The township trustee office should be the first place you try if you are looking for help with basic necessities. If we can’t help you, chances are we know who can.

The end of daylight-saving time for 2025 is also quickly approaching. The twice-annual changing of the clocks will happen on Sunday, November 2nd, as we “fall back” an hour, a happening that is observed by most, but not all Americans (Arizona and Hawaii are two states that do not participate in DST.). This is the ‘good’ changing of the clocks as it feels like we are gaining an hour of time. The opposite will happen in March as daylight-saving time begins again in 2026 with the clocks “springing forward” an hour.

As we gear up for winter with all our fun fall celebrations like Halloween, remember that even if life is sometimes a little scary, nobody needs to feel that they must weather the storm alone. We here at the trustee’s office want to help anyone in our township who needs it. And we like to throw in a little fun for the kids whenever we can as well.