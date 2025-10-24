Local Worship & Events: Oct. 24 Update
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
BOARD GAME NIGHT
When: Thurs. Oct. 30; 6p-9:30p
Where: WUMC – Door #2
Details: Adults of all ages are welcome. Come in Costume! Prizes will be awarded. Join us to try out a myriad of board games! Snacks provided.
Cost: Free
. . .
HOLLY JOLLY BAZAAR
When: Sat. Nov. 8; 9a-2p
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #2, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne
Details: Join us as a Vendor, Shopper or Visitor as collectibles, art & crafts and Christmas cheer are on display and offered for purchase. Light snacks will be available. We welcome you to visit our Holly Jolly Bazaar -the first in several years! Vendor tables are available for $25 each (deadline is October 18). Please bring family and friends! Contact the church office for more information.
Cost: No Admission Fee ($25 Table Fee)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossi an, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
12pm Spanish Service
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
WORSHIP SERVICES
MESSAGE SERIES:
WOUNDS THAT HEAL
When: 9:30 AM on Sundays
Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website
Contact: Pastor Brenner office 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Email: brennernj@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
6721 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
P.O. Box 9590
Fort Wayne, IN 46899
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
INCLUDE YOUR CHURCH’S INFO & EVENTS HERE!
If you don’t see your church’s info here, give us a call at 260-747-5529 for more details about being included in this section.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Study Sun. 10:30a
. . .
TRUNK OR TREAT
When: Sunday, October 26, 3:00-4:30pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe – 4900 Fairfield Ave. – Fort Wayne, IN 46807
Details: Come to Sharing Peace Cafe at the corner of Fairfield and Petit from 3-4:30pm for FREE hot dogs and chips, candy from fun themed trunks, live music, games and door prizes! Our sharista will be available to make you some yummy beverages to support the mission of our cafe as well! We look forward to seeing you!
Cost: Free
. . .
EXERCISE CLASSES
Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.
Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class
Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)
Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Saturday: Yoga 11:30am
$10 per class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
