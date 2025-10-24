Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Have You Found A Hidden Blessing Around Waynedale?

anonymous resident

While visiting a friend in a small town in Georgia, she told me about something called “Finding Jesus.” I was curious, since I had found Jesus many years ago at Waynedale United Methodist Church.

She explained that throughout the town, people hide small figurines of Jesus. When you “find Jesus,” you can take the figurine and share it with someone else—or place it somewhere new so another person can “find Jesus,” too. I thought that sounded like a pretty neat idea.

That evening, as we walked to our car after dinner, there it was—a small figurine of Jesus sitting on the edge of a building. I picked it up and brought it back home to Waynedale.

So, Waynedalers, keep an eye out! You never know when—or where—you might “find Jesus.” And if you do, pass Him along and share the joy so others can “find Jesus,” too.

~ from an anonymous local resident

