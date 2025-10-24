1 min read

Alan H. Huddleston, 92 , of Fort Wayne passed away on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Born on January 18, 1933 in Benham, Kentucky, son of the late Maynard and Chloe (Powers) Huddleston.

Alan was a member of Brookwood Golf Course, Southwest Conservation Club and the Waynedale Masonic Lodge #739. He worked for the 7-up bottling company as a key account manager, retiring after 40 years of service and was the co-owner of Chevy’s Sports Bar for 16 years.

Alan is survived by his wife, Agnes “Lu” Huddleston; children, Linda (Kenny) Walter, Judi Hardisty, Rick (Shana) Huddleston, Marcia (Steve) Marret, and Susan (Ralph) Colaberdino; grandchildren, Andrew (Nadia) Walter, Austin (Alexi) Walter, Eric (Tonya) Hardisty, Adam (Leanne) Hardisty, Dustin Hardisty, Nicholas Hardisty, Autumn Lewis, Amanda Kohart, Brady Marret, Kenneth Marret, Keely (Daniel) Stovall, Kramer Vonville, Brantley Huddleston, and Braelyn Huddleston; and 23 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Geraldine Grega, Maynard Huddleston Jr, Obera Faas, Mary Patton, and Vivian Lohrmann; and son-in-law, Glen Hardisty.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday October 24, 2025 at Waynedale United Methodist Church 2501 Church Street Fort Wayne, Indiana 46809 with visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, Waynedale Masonic Lodge #739, or Riley Children’s hospital. Condolences can be left online at elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com .