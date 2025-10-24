2 min read

Join Lutheran Health Network on Saturday, November 8th, from 8 a.m. until Noon for National Lung Cancer Screening Day as we come together as a community to increase access to lung cancer screening and save lives. Lutheran Health Network hospitals will extend imaging hours on November 8th in the fight against lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. Early detection improves survival rates significantly.

“National Lung Cancer Screening Day serves as a powerful reminder of our capacity to alter the course of this disease. For too long, lung cancer has been identified at advanced stages, limiting treatment options. However, with the availability of low-dose CT screenings, early detection is now possible, significantly improving treatability. This year, we urge all high-risk individuals to prioritize a discussion with their doctor about a screening and to register for our event,” stated Lorie Ailor, Chief Executive Officer of Lutheran Hospital.

“This isn’t about a single day – it’s about creating a new standard of care and hope for those at risk. By participating, we are protecting the health of our community and joining a nationwide movement to reduce lung cancer deaths and give more people the chance to live long, healthy lives,” said Eustace Fernandes, M.D., a pulmonologist with Lutheran Health Physicians.

To schedule an appointment, call (833) 546-4968, option 2, then option 1. Please note: callers who do not meet the self-referral criteria for lung cancer screenings must request a referral from their healthcare provider.

To learn more, go to lutheranhealth.net/lung-cancer-screening-diagnostic-imaging .

