Local Nurses Honored With DAISY Awards

Eleven Parkview nurses were recognized this summer by The DAISY Foundation for extraordinary nursing.

The DAISY Foundation was founded in memory of Patrick Barnes, a 33-year-old man who spent eight weeks in a hospital being treated for an autoimmune disorder. During his stay, Barnes received excellent nursing care, and, in his memory, his family created The DAISY Foundation to honor nurses who go above and beyond for their patients.

Recognized in 40 countries and territories, the Foundation has honored 220,000+ nurses across 6,500+ healthcare organizations and schools of nursing — with more than 2.5 million nominations submitted by patients, families and colleagues. The award not only recognizes nurses for exceptional care, but helps to inspire and engage co-workers, build team spirit and reinforce the importance of providing patient and family-centered care.

Between July 1 and Sept. 30, the following eleven nurses received DAISY awards. For their individual award stories and photos, follow the links below to The DAISY Foundation website:

Cherie Bailey, med/surg, Parkview Hospital Randallia

Brandy Boersema, endoscopy, Parkview Regional Medical Center

Sara Collins, med/surg, Parkview Regional Medical Center

Kathryn Giere, emergency department, Parkview DeKalb Hospital

Madelyn Keil, emergency department, Parkview Noble Hospital

Melissa Klavinski, hospice, Parkview Regional Medical Center

Heather Lance, orthopedics, Parkview Ortho Hospital

Raquel Murua-Sims, dialysis, DaVita Parkview Acutes

Kathy Nicholson, med/surg, Parkview Regional Medical Center

Melissa Raber, med/surg, Parkview LaGrange Hospital

Morgan Wolff, emergency department, Parkview Hospital Randallia

“Receiving a DAISY award confirms to me that I am doing what I am supposed to be doing in my life,” Nicholson said. “Even though being a nurse is a very tough job, and even on those difficult days, looking down at the DAISY pins I wear on my badge reminds me of those patients and their families and that it is all worth it.”

“For me, receiving a DAISY Award affirmed in my heart that I am where I should be, doing what I am meant to,” Bailey said. “Knowing that the care I provide makes a difference in the lives of my patients is everything!

In total, 105 Parkview nurses have been honored with a DAISY award since 2021.

“Congratulations to another group of amazing nurses who have made a big impact in their patients’ lives,” said Juli Johnson, chief nursing and healthcare markets executive, Parkview Health. “Our nurses work one-on-one with our patients every day and the compassion, caring and understanding they demonstrate are the cornerstones of great care. The relationships and rapport they build with their patients, whether for a few hours or many days, can last a lifetime.”

For more information about The DAISY Award, visit daisyfoundation.org .