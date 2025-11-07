Local Text Ads: Nov. 7 Update

3 min read

WELLSPRING ON WHEELS

Mobile food pantry – free food, household supplies, and sometimes hygiene products.

3rd Tuesday Each Month 10a-Noon (upcoming 11/18, 12/16)

2123 Lincoln Way Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(parking lot behind Salvatori’s & Shell Gas Station)

R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC

We do it all from trees to any type of landscaping outside to patios and fences even indoor work as well.

Free Estimates

260-258-6113 /

260-579-7299

NOVENA TO ST JUDE

O holy Saint Jude, apostle and martyr, great in virtue and rich in miracles, near kinsman of Jesus Christ, faithful intercessor if all who invoke your special patronage in time of need, to you I have recourse from the depth of my heart and humbly beg to whom God has given give such great power to come to my assistance. Help me in my present and urgent petition. In return I promise to make your name known and cause you to be invoked. Saint Jude pray for us and all who invoke your aid. Amen. Say: three Our Fathers, three Hail Marys and three Glorias. Publication must be promised. CD

WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.

260-278-1744

CASH FOR JUNK CARS

Running & non-running

Same day pickup

Will pay cash on the spot

Call Rob – 260-417-7633

RIDING MOWER

Used 10 Times

LX 42″ $2,000

260-456-8216

HAVE SCRAP METAL?

We can pickup unwanted appliances and any other scrap metal.

Also, we can haul away any other items that need to be removed.

We can also cleanout houses and garages including hoarder houses.

Please call or text

Dan at 260-466-8223.

Thank you!

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

MASONRY

Brick, Foundation Repair, Ptointing, Chimneys,

& Basements.

Concrete Repair

Licensed & Insured

No job too small

260-432-3445

260-402-8683

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA

Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy, North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen

timt46804@gmail.com

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCE?

We’re seeking a volunteer writer to regularly cover community topics in the Waynedale area. If you’re interested in helping inform and uplift our community while seeing your work published in print, call 260-747-4535 for more info.