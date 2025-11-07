Emergency Food Assistance Program For Veterans

2 min read

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) is proud to announce the launch of a new short-term initiative designed to provide critical food assistance to veterans and their families in Indiana. This program, Operation Emergency Food, is an extension of the Military Family Relief Fund (MFRF) and aims to address the immediate needs of those affected by the recent changes in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Operation Emergency Food will remain in place for the duration of the current SNAP circumstances.

Recognizing the challenges faced by the veterans and their families who depend on SNAP, the IDVA has crafted this emergency food assistance program to ensure that no MFRF eligible veteran families go hungry. Eligible participants will receive support ensuring they have access to essential food resources.

“Indiana stands with our Hoosier veterans, especially in times of uncertainty as federal changes to SNAP and furloughs impact families across our state,” said Jake Adams, IDVA Director. “Our commitment remains firm: no veteran should face these changes and challenges alone. Indiana is here, ready to support those who have served us with the same dedication they have shown to our nation.”

To qualify for this emergency food assistance, applicants must be eligible for the MFRF program and directly affected by the changes of SNAP benefits. Interested veterans and their families can apply by visiting the MFRF Application Webpage , contacting IDVA by phone (317) 232-3910, or contacting their local County Veteran Service Officer (CVSO) for more information.

The IDVA encourages all veterans facing food insecurity to reach out for support from the MFRF Program. Veterans and their families who are not currently receiving SNAP benefits who face food insecurity are encouraged to apply to the MFRF Standard Application for food assistance. The Standard MFRF program can provide financial assistance for Housing (Rent/Mortgage), Utilities, Food, Current Medical Expenses, Basic Transportation, Education, and Childcare. To learn more about all MFRF eligibility criteria, required documents, types of assistance, and FAQ, please visit the MFRF Webpage: in.gov/dva/about-idva/links/military-family-relief-fund/ .

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) is a state agency dedicated to Supporting, Serving, and Advocating for the Indiana Veteran Community. IDVA is committed to Serve More, Serve Better, and Serve Together. For more information about IDVA and its services, visit: in.gov/dva/