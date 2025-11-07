Ft Wayne Joins International COPD Awareness Effort

1 min read

In honor of COPD Awareness Month in November, 38 landmarks across the United States, Canada and Australia will light up orange to raise awareness of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

COPD comprises several conditions, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and can be caused by genetics and irritants like smoke or pollution. The disease affects more than 30 million Americans and is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide.

“By illuminating our skylines orange during COPD Awareness Month, we’re bringing much-needed attention to COPD,” said Jean Wright, M.D., MBA, CEO of the COPD Foundation. “Lighting up landmarks in orange is more than a visual statement, it’s a powerful reminder of our continued commitment for earlier diagnosis, better treatments, and increased research to help people breathe better.”

Landmarks lighting up orange in November include iconic sites such as Niagara Falls, which will illuminate on November 19 for World COPD Day, as well as the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge, Fort Wayne (November 13 & 14).

