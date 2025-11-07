Preventing Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Your Home

2 min read

In recognition of Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month in November, NIPSCO urges customers to beware of the “silent killer” that claims the lives of hundreds of Americans each year.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, tasteless and non-corrosive gas that is produced when fuels (such as gasoline, wood, natural gas, propane or oil) burn incompletely. While natural gas does not contain CO, it can be generated when there is insufficient oxygen for fuels to burn correctly.

NIPSCO shares these tips to protect families from CO poisoning:

Get a CO detector. The most reliable way to determine whether you have a CO leak is to have fully functional CO detectors in your home on every level and in every room where someone sleeps. Remember to test and replace your detector batteries regularly.

Know the symptoms. With CO poisoning, you may experience flu-like symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and irregular breathing. You may feel tired at home but fine when away from home. Don’t ignore the warning signs. Carbon monoxide can be fatal within five minutes at high concentrations.

Know the prevention measures. Follow these basic guidelines to prevent the build-up of CO in your home or business:

Have fuel-burning equipment, like your furnace, inspected annually by a qualified technician to ensure appliances run and use energy efficiently. For a list of qualified natural gas contractors, visit NIPSCO.com/contractors.

Keep vents and chimneys clear of debris or other blockages.

Use space heaters in accordance with manufacturer’s guidelines, and nevear use a stove or oven as a source of heat in your home.

Know what to do if you detect a leak. If you think carbon monoxide is present or your CO detector sounds, leave the area to get fresh air, call 911 and DO NOT GO BACK until repairs are made and it is safe to reenter. As always, if you smell the rotten-egg-like odor of natural gas, leave the area and from a safe distance call 911 and the NIPSCO emergency line at 1-800-634-3524.

To learn more about how to stay safe from carbon monoxide, please visit NIPSCO.com/co.