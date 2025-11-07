New President & CEO Of Cancer Services Of Northeast Indiana

2 min read

Mary Shankster, incoming President & CEO of Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana

Following a regional search, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana’s Board of Directors is thrilled to announce Mary Shankster has been selected as the next President & CEO.

Shankster brings with her over 15 years of leadership experience, most recently as Chief Development Officer at Stillwater Hospice. Her tenure there included multiple major successes such as capital campaigns, new signature events, a full rebranding and name change, and a merger with another hospice provider. Prior to her time at Stillwater Hospice, Shankster held development positions with Indiana Tech, Lourdes University, and The Cleveland Orchestra.

“The Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome Mary Shankster to Cancer Services,” Diane Calinski, Board Chair and Chair of the Search Committee, commented. “Her leadership, warmth, and deep commitment to this community make her an exceptional fit for this role. We’re confident she will guide Cancer Services into an exciting new chapter of growth and impact.”

Shankster’s deep expertise in fundraising at all levels will be integral to maintaining and growing community support for the organization, which is almost entirely funded by the generosity of donors. As a strategic thinker, collaborator, and partnership builder, Shankster will be a welcome addition to the Cancer Services team.

“I am deeply honored and excited to step into the role of President and CEO at Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana,” Shankster commented. “For more than 80 years, Cancer Services has been a source of hope and compassionate support for individuals and families impacted by cancer. I am inspired by the organization’s legacy and the profound impact it has had on our community.

“As I take on this role, I do so with deep respect for the leadership that has come before me,” Shankster continued. “Together with our dedicated team, volunteers, supporters, and partners, I look forward to continuing this vital work and ensuring that no one faces cancer alone.”

The regional search followed Dianne May’s retirement announcement after serving as President & CEO for the past 22 years.

Shankster will begin her time as President & CEO effective December 1, 2025.

Cancer Services’ mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information, and compassionate assistance. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana helps people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties. For more info, visit cancer-services.org.