Local Worship & Events: Nov. 7 Update
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
HOLLY JOLLY BAZAAR
When: Saturday, Nov 8, 9a-2p
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1
Details: After several years, we are bringing back the Waynedale UMC Bazaar! Please visit our many vendors who will have collectibles, arts and crafts, jams and Christmas cheer, to name a few, for you to enjoy and purchase. Light snacks will be available. We invite you to visit our Holly Jolly Bazaar. Please bring family and friends! There is something for all ages.
Cost: Free
. . .
COMMUNITY DINE-IN MEAL WITH SANTA
When: Monday, November 24, 5:00-6:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #1
Details: Please join us for a delicious sit-down meal with yummy desserts! A special guest will bring his jolly laugh and rosy cheeks for all good little boys and girls to see! We may even sing a song or two.
Cost: Free-will offering
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossi an, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5th grade) & Youth Group for 6-12th grade
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
SPANISH /
BILINGUAL SERVICE
Where: Iglesia Avalon
1500 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(West Campus Building)
When: Sundays at Noon
Add’l: There are also children’s programming (all ages)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
WORSHIP SERVICES
MESSAGE SERIES:
CAUSE / EFFECT
When: 9:30 AM on Sundays
Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website
Contact: Pastor Brenner office 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Email: brennernj@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
6721 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
P.O. Box 9590
Fort Wayne, IN 46899
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Study Sun. 10:30a
. . .
EXERCISE CLASSES
Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.
Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class
Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)
Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Saturday: Yoga 11:30am
$10 per class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
