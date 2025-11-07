Local Worship & Events: Nov. 7 Update

3 min read

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

HOLLY JOLLY BAZAAR

When: Saturday, Nov 8, 9a-2p

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Details: After several years, we are bringing back the Waynedale UMC Bazaar! Please visit our many vendors who will have collectibles, arts and crafts, jams and Christmas cheer, to name a few, for you to enjoy and purchase. Light snacks will be available. We invite you to visit our Holly Jolly Bazaar. Please bring family and friends! There is something for all ages.

Cost: Free

COMMUNITY DINE-IN MEAL WITH SANTA

When: Monday, November 24, 5:00-6:00pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #1

Details: Please join us for a delicious sit-down meal with yummy desserts! A special guest will bring his jolly laugh and rosy cheeks for all good little boys and girls to see! We may even sing a song or two.

Cost: Free-will offering

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossi an, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5th grade) & Youth Group for 6-12th grade

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

SPANISH /

BILINGUAL SERVICE

Where: Iglesia Avalon

1500 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(West Campus Building)

When: Sundays at Noon

Add’l: There are also children’s programming (all ages)

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

WORSHIP SERVICES

MESSAGE SERIES:

CAUSE / EFFECT

When: 9:30 AM on Sundays

Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website

Contact: Pastor Brenner office 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Email: brennernj@gmail.com

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

6721 Old Trail Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

P.O. Box 9590

Fort Wayne, IN 46899

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

INCLUDE YOUR CHURCH’S INFO & EVENTS HERE!

If you don’t see your church’s info here, give us a call at 260-747-5529 for more details about being included in this section.

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Study Sun. 10:30a

EXERCISE CLASSES

Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.

Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12

$5 per class

Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class

Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)

Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12

$5 per class

Saturday: Yoga 11:30am

$10 per class

