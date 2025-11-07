New Covington Rd Trail Links Aboite Homes, Schools & Businesses

3 min read

The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division announced the completion of the 4.7-mile Covington Road Trail, which is part of the 28.8 miles of existing trails in the Aboite Trails Network.

Numerous neighborhoods directly connect with the trail, including Sycamore Hills, Shores of Rock Creek, Candelite Park, Timber Lakes, Bluewater Estates, Covington Pointe, The Fountain at Covington, Inverness Lakes and Colony Bay Apartments. Even more neighborhoods connect indirectly to the trail via the City’s extensive trail and sidewalk network.

There are 4,024 homes and apartments with 10,181 residents, 373 businesses with 4,199 employees, and 8 schools all within ½ mile of the trail.

The Covington Road Trail was constructed by the City of Fort Wayne and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) from 2009-2025 in eight phases.

In 2006, Aboite New Trails secured a Federal Transportation Enhancement Grant in the amount of $987,172. Trail engineering between West Hamilton Road and Ladue Lane began in 2007. The initial project was later divided into five phases and constructed from 2009-2016. The first phase, between Scott Road and Ladue Lane, was constructed in 2009. The construction of three phases between the Beal-Taylor Ditch and Scott Road were funded in 2010 with federal American Recovery & Reinvestment Act (ARRA) Funds.

Aboite New Trails secured a Federal Transportation Enhancement grant for the phase between West Hamilton Road and the Beal-Taylor Ditch, which was completed in 2016 and included 0.2 miles within Fort Wayne city limits and 0.5 miles outside Fort Wayne. This phase connected Aboite neighborhoods to Covington Elementary School and Woodside Middle School.

INDOT and the City worked together to build the trail over Interstate 69 to Hadley Road in 2013, and the City built the trail from Ladue Lane to I-69 that same year with federal funding.

This year, the City completed the trail from Hadley Road to Getz Road, where the trail links neighborhoods in Aboite to businesses which include retail, restaurants, bars and coffee shops at Time Corners and Covington Plaza.

The City also constructed four pedestrian bridges on the trail and a trailhead parking area at 7014 Covington Road. Fort Wayne Trails is currently building a trail hub rest area at the same location.

The 4.7-mile trail represents a nearly $8 million investment, with $4.2 million provided with federal funding, $3.2 million funded by the City of Fort Wayne, and Aboite New Trails and Fort Wayne Trails, Inc providing $483,235 in donor funds.

“The investment in the Covington Road Trail is a great example of collaboration and teamwork,” said Mayor Sharon Tucker. “All of the project participants came together with a common goal of bettering our community.”

“Trail projects like this take decades to accomplish connectivity,” said Fort Wayne Trails Executive Director Kent Castleman. “FWT is happy to have played a collaborative role with the city and our predecessor organization Aboite New Trails, in making this connectivity happen for our community.”

This year the Public Works Division is investing $41.4 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements, which includes the City’s trail system, to enhance the local transportation system and improve the quality of life for residents.

Most of the trails in City limits are planned, designed, constructed and maintained by the City of Fort Wayne, under the leadership of Mayor Sharon Tucker.