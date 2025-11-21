Local Text Ads: Nov. 21 Update
NO CREDIT CHECK
2 BDRM possible 3 in BSMT, 1 1/2 Bathroom, new AC, furnace, water heater. All appliances.
Remodeled basement and bathroom.
MUST HAVE CONSIDERABLE DOWN PAYMENT.
Ron 219-384-9060
WELLSPRING
ON WHEELS
Mobile food pantry – free food, household supplies, and sometimes hygiene products.
3rd Tuesday Each Month 10a-Noon (upcoming 12/16)
2123 Lincoln Way Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(parking lot behind Salvatori’s & Shell Gas Station)
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do it all from trees to any type of landscaping outside to patios and fences even indoor work as well.
Free Estimates
260-258-6113 /
260-579-7299
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
CASH FOR JUNK CARS
Running & non-running
Same day pickup
Will pay cash on the spot
Call Rob – 260-417-7633
RIDING MOWER
Used 10 Times
LX 42″ $2,000
260-456-8216
HAVE SCRAP METAL?
Free removal of unwanted appliances and scrap metals.
Also available is light hauling, clean out of garages and houses
Including hoarder houses
Please call or text Dan 260-466-8223
Thank you!
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
MASONRY
Brick, Foundation Repair, Ptointing, Chimneys,
& Basements.
Concrete Repair
Licensed & Insured
No job too small
260-432-3445
260-402-8683
ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCE?
We’re seeking a volunteer writer to regularly cover community topics in the Waynedale area. If you’re interested in helping inform and uplift our community while seeing your work published in print, call 260-747-4535 for more info.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA
Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy, North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen
timt46804@gmail.com
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
