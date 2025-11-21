Local Text Ads: Nov. 21 Update

2 min read

NO CREDIT CHECK

2 BDRM possible 3 in BSMT, 1 1/2 Bathroom, new AC, furnace, water heater. All appliances.

Remodeled basement and bathroom.

MUST HAVE CONSIDERABLE DOWN PAYMENT.

NO CREDIT CHECK

Ron 219-384-9060

WELLSPRING

ON WHEELS

Mobile food pantry – free food, household supplies, and sometimes hygiene products.

3rd Tuesday Each Month 10a-Noon (upcoming 12/16)

2123 Lincoln Way Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(parking lot behind Salvatori’s & Shell Gas Station)

R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC

We do it all from trees to any type of landscaping outside to patios and fences even indoor work as well.

Free Estimates

260-258-6113 /

260-579-7299

WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.

260-278-1744

CASH FOR JUNK CARS

Running & non-running

Same day pickup

Will pay cash on the spot

Call Rob – 260-417-7633

RIDING MOWER

Used 10 Times

LX 42″ $2,000

260-456-8216

HAVE SCRAP METAL?

Free removal of unwanted appliances and scrap metals.

Also available is light hauling, clean out of garages and houses

Including hoarder houses

Please call or text Dan 260-466-8223

Thank you!

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

MASONRY

Brick, Foundation Repair, Ptointing, Chimneys,

& Basements.

Concrete Repair

Licensed & Insured

No job too small

260-432-3445

260-402-8683

YOUR AD HERE!

Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCE?

We’re seeking a volunteer writer to regularly cover community topics in the Waynedale area. If you’re interested in helping inform and uplift our community while seeing your work published in print, call 260-747-4535 for more info.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA

Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy, North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen

timt46804@gmail.com

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.