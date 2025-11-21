Local Worship & Events: Nov. 21 Update

3 min read

CHRIST OUR TREASURE FELLOWSHIP

www.christourtreasure.net

1825 Getz Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

(260) 410-2100

christourtreasure@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 10:15a Worship, Prayer & Message

All are welcome!

Pastor: Steve Jones

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

GRIEFSHARE “SURVIVING THE HOLIDAYS”

When: Saturday, November 22, 9:30am-Noon

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Details: When you are grieving the death of a family member or friend, you may dread the holiday season. What can you do to lessen your stress and loneliness? Please join us on Saturday, November 22 from 9:30am – Noon to learn practical strategies for making it through the holiday season. Pre-registration is requested by calling the church office. A free booklet is provided.

Cost: Free

COMMUNITY DINE-IN MEAL WITH SANTA

When: Monday, November 24, 5:00-6:00pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #1

Details: Please join us for a delicious sit-down meal with yummy desserts! A special guest will bring his jolly laugh and rosy cheeks for all good little boys and girls to see! We may even sing a song or two.

Cost: Free-will offering

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5th grade) & Youth Group for 6-12th grade

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

SPANISH /

BILINGUAL SERVICE

Where: Iglesia Avalon

1500 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(West Campus Building)

When: Sundays at Noon

Add’l: There are also children’s programming (all ages)

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

WORSHIP SERVICES

MESSAGE SERIES:

CAUSE / EFFECT

When: 9:30 AM on Sundays

Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website

Contact: Pastor Brenner office 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Email: brennernj@gmail.com

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

6721 Old Trail Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

P.O. Box 9590

Fort Wayne, IN 46899

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Study Sun. 10:30a

EXERCISE CLASSES

Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.

Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12

$5 per class

Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class

Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)

Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12

$5 per class

Saturday: Yoga 11:30am

$10 per class

