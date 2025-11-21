Local Worship & Events: Nov. 21 Update
CHRIST OUR TREASURE FELLOWSHIP
www.christourtreasure.net
1825 Getz Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 410-2100
christourtreasure@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 10:15a Worship, Prayer & Message
All are welcome!
Pastor: Steve Jones
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
GRIEFSHARE “SURVIVING THE HOLIDAYS”
When: Saturday, November 22, 9:30am-Noon
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1
Details: When you are grieving the death of a family member or friend, you may dread the holiday season. What can you do to lessen your stress and loneliness? Please join us on Saturday, November 22 from 9:30am – Noon to learn practical strategies for making it through the holiday season. Pre-registration is requested by calling the church office. A free booklet is provided.
Cost: Free
COMMUNITY DINE-IN MEAL WITH SANTA
When: Monday, November 24, 5:00-6:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #1
Details: Please join us for a delicious sit-down meal with yummy desserts! A special guest will bring his jolly laugh and rosy cheeks for all good little boys and girls to see! We may even sing a song or two.
Cost: Free-will offering
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5th grade) & Youth Group for 6-12th grade
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
SPANISH /
BILINGUAL SERVICE
Where: Iglesia Avalon
1500 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(West Campus Building)
When: Sundays at Noon
Add’l: There are also children’s programming (all ages)
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
WORSHIP SERVICES
MESSAGE SERIES:
CAUSE / EFFECT
When: 9:30 AM on Sundays
Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website
Contact: Pastor Brenner office 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Email: brennernj@gmail.com
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
6721 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
P.O. Box 9590
Fort Wayne, IN 46899
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Study Sun. 10:30a
EXERCISE CLASSES
Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.
Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class
Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)
Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Saturday: Yoga 11:30am
$10 per class
