Giving Season Tops Goal In ‘U Can Crush Hunger’ Food Drive

Community Harvest Food Bank has released the final results of its 11th Annual U Can Crush Hunger campaign, just in time for the Thanksgiving season. Energized by NIPSCO and the NISource Charitable Foundation, the 2025 drive concluded on November 8 and surpassed all expectations. A total of 137,335 pounds of food was collected across participating campuses, exceeding the goal of 125,000 pounds and providing a timely boost to local hunger-relief efforts as the holidays approach.

The competition brought together eight colleges and universities in northeast Indiana. Huntington University, Indiana Tech, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech, Manchester University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Trine University, and the University of Saint Francis each rallied students, faculty, and staff to donate food or contribute funds that were converted into food pounds. Collection bins, campus events, and online campaigns created momentum throughout the two-week effort. Every dollar and pound raised will directly support programs within the counties where donations were made, including each school’s campus pantry.

The final standings reflect a strong showing across the region. Purdue University Fort Wayne led the campaign with 43,875 pounds. Indiana Tech followed with 19,995 pounds, while the University of Saint Francis secured third place with 17,451 pounds. Ivy Tech contributed 13,047 pounds, Manchester University recorded 11,893 pounds and Trine University gathered 11,628 pounds. IU Fort Wayne provided 10,856 pounds, and Huntington University rounded out the totals with 8,590 pounds. Their combined efforts helped push the regional total to more than 137,000 pounds of food and funding at a time when need is known to rise.

Community Harvest Food Bank expressed thanks to every volunteer, supporter, and student who took part in the drive. Sponsors included NIPSCO, the NISource Charitable Foundation, and Two Men and a Truck, which served as the transportation sponsor. Organizers say the friendly competition between schools helps raise awareness and reminds residents that many families face hard choices during the holidays. The food collected will help prepare shelves for the Thanksgiving rush and provide resources for campus pantries as winter begins.

Founded in 1983, Community Harvest Food Bank serves nine counties in northeast Indiana and distributes food through a network of programs and agency partners. Last year, more than 10.9 million pounds of food reached over 99,000 individuals. The organization is a member of Feeding America and Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, working daily to combat local food insecurity.

As Thanksgiving nears, the success of U Can Crush Hunger stands as a reminder of the region’s generosity. Community Harvest encourages continued support and invites residents to learn more or get involved at chfb.org.