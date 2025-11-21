Indiana, Ready For A Safe Winter

3 min read

With winter weather already at our doorstep, Indiana Governor Mike Braun joined the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), Indiana State Police (ISP) and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) for a joint press conference to outline the state’s coordinated efforts to keep Hoosiers safe this winter.

The Governor discussed winter weather operations, toured INDOT’s Indianapolis Subdistrict facility, and inspected the agency’s snow and ice removal fleet.

“Keeping Hoosiers safe this winter season will take a collaborative effort between our state agencies and our citizens,” said Gov. Mike Braun. “Our INDOT crews, State Police, and first responders are fully equipped and ready to tackle the season’s challenges. I am urging every Hoosier to do their part: prepare your homes, plan your travel, and always give our dedicated crews the space they need to keep our state moving safely.”

INDOT has spent recent months preparing for winter operations by hiring seasonal snowplow drivers, completing training with current staff, inspecting trucks and other equipment, and securing materials, like salt. Operations crews monitor forecasts several weeks in advance and prepare for winter storms based on the type of expected precipitation, conditions leading up to an event, and extended forecasts. If conditions allow, roads are pre-treated with salt brine and are regularly treated with rock salt.

“Our plows are ready, salt barns are stocked, and we have plenty of drivers for the season, but safety on the roads depends on all of us,” said INDOT Commissioner Lyndsay Quist. “Please, when you’re out on the roads this winter, slow down, don’t crowd the plow and give our crews room to work.”

Indiana winters bring snow, ice and freezing temperatures that can lead to power outages, dangerous travel conditions and other risks. ISP and IDHS are reminding Hoosiers to take steps now to prepare their homes, vehicles and travel plans.

“When winter weather strikes, our troopers are among the first on the scene, and visibility and road conditions can change in seconds,” said ISP Captain Ron Galaviz. “More than 4,500 crashes during the winter months last year were caused by people driving too fast for the weather conditions. We’re urging all Hoosiers to drive cautiously, buckle up and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle. If you see flashing lights, please slow down and move over.”

“Winter storms can be unpredictable, but preparation makes all the difference,” said IDHS Executive Director Jonathan Whitham. “By assembling emergency kits, winterizing vehicles and monitoring local advisories, Hoosiers can reduce their risk and help emergency responders focus on those who need help most.”

INDOT, ISP and IDHS recommend the following precautions for all Hoosiers:

Slow down and adjust your speed to road conditions, especially on snow covered roads.

Know before you go – check conditions and forecasts before you hit the road; allow plenty of time to reach your destination safely.

Don’t crowd the plow – never tailgate or drive beside a snowplow.

Leave extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you; it takes extra time and distance to stop or slow down on snowy roads.

Prepare an emergency kit with snacks, water, a phone charger, sand or cat litter, flares or bright LED alternatives, a flashlight, and blankets or extra clothing.

Keep vehicles maintained – Keep your vehicle full of gas and check your battery, fluids and spare tire.

Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle’s windows, lights, and signals.



For real-time travel information about road conditions and plow locations, visit 511in.org or download the INDOT TrafficWise app. For a map of travel advisories by county, visit the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s Travel Advisory Map. For weather advisories, watches and warnings, visit the National Weather Service’s Indiana Briefing page. For real time updates on warming shelters, call 2-1-1.