Black Pine Rescues Foxes From Fur Farm

W. Paul Wolf, an Avilla native and retired Fort Wayne banker, has pledged to match all donations dollar for dollar, up to $125,000, to complete the buildout of the new fox habitats at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.

After the closure of a “fur farm” in Ashtabula County, Ohio, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary is partnering with Humane World for Animals to bring remaining rescued foxes to Black Pine for refuge. And to accommodate these foxes, as well as potential future residents, Black Pine is asking for the community’s help to construct new fox habitats.

“As a refuge for captive-raised exotic animals of all kinds, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary must step up to raise awareness about ongoing animal cruelty in for-profit business, both in Indiana and across the country. Sanctuaries are continuously overwhelmed by not only the exotic pet trade, but issues such as this one,” said Amanda Plank, executive director of Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.

At the Ohio fur farm, foxes, raccoons, wolf-dog hybrids, skunks, opossums, and coyotes were living in wire-bottom cages with little to no protection from frigid winters and sweltering summers. Some of the animals had missing toes, ears, tails, and limbs. Veterinarians determined that the missing toes were likely due to the cages’ wire flooring, while the missing limbs and paws were likely due to having been caught in steel-jawed leghold traps found around the property. The animals were being slaughtered for fur, were bred for sale as exotic pets, and were held captive for urine farming.

The rescue of these animals made headlines across the nation earlier this year, and Black Pine Animal Sanctuary has volunteered to be the permanent home for the remaining foxes.

“This is one of the most horrific situations I have ever seen — the terror and pain was palpable,” said Adam Parascandola, vice president of Humane World for Animal’s Rescue Team. “Our team is exposed to immense cruelty in the criminal cases we regularly respond to, like dogfighting and severe neglect. Yet this stands out both in terms of suffering and because of these fur farming practices. It’s haunting.”

The remaining foxes coming to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary will benefit from the organization’s next project: The new habitats will house up to 18 foxes, each with indoor and outdoor areas suited for all Indiana seasons.

To help the incoming residents, donations can be made at bpsanctuary.org/foxhabitats

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary exists to provide a refuge to captive-raised exotic animals while educating, advocating, and building awareness about animal welfare. Black Pine Animal Sanctuary is located at 1426 W. Main St., Albion, IN 46701. It is currently closed to the public for the winter season. Learn more about the sanctuary at www.bpsanctuary.org.