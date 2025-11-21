Drum Circle Brings Healing Through Rhythm

1 min read

The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center invites adults who have experienced a death-related loss to participate in its upcoming quarterly programs, all offered free of charge and designed to provide connection, guidance and seasonal support.

The Community Drum Circle will take place Thursday, December 4, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Experience the power of rhythm, music and community bonding in a relaxed and welcoming environment. No musical experience is necessary. Participants are encouraged to immerse themselves in the beat and connect with others as the rhythm lifts the spirit.

On Friday, December 5, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the center will host a Wellness Coaching Cohort. This program offers group coaching to help shape personal goals for a new season, followed by optional one-on-one sessions to explore how grief may affect patterns and behaviors. Each participant may schedule up to three individual sessions with the facilitator to be used during the quarter.

Winterlude will follow on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This gathering is designed to help participants reflect, remember loved ones and learn strategies for navigating the winter season while carrying grief. Activities will focus on ways to cope when stuck indoors and will include the creation of a grief first aid kit to help lift spirits through shorter, colder days. Light snacks will be provided.

All events will be held at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne. RSVPs are required by November 28, 2025. Registration is available online at linktr.ee/pfmgriefcenter.