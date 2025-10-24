The League Marks 75 Years With Volunteer Support: Local Volunteer Spotlight

4 min read

October is formally recognized as Blind Awareness Month, and in 2025, one of Fort Wayne’s most trusted resources, The League, celebrates 75 years of helping people live independently.

One of their key programs, Orientation & Mobility (O&M) training, is a low-vision rehabilitation service that helps individuals who are visually impaired or blind navigate their environments safely and confidently. O&M focuses on both understanding where you are (orientation) and how to move around (mobility). Training is individualized and uses a combination of sensory information and mobility aids, most notably the white cane. The League employs three O&M specialists who work one-on-one with consumers of all ages who are blind or have low vision.

Ron Clark, Development and Marketing Manager, shares, “The ultimate goal of many of our programs is for the consumer to be able to live as independently as possible. Our programs focus on providing skills, training, and resources that empower individuals to achieve their goals.”

Another vital service, Senior Blind Services, teaches people age 55 and older the skills needed to continue living independently in their own homes. Training includes cooking, cleaning, and organization techniques, as well as assistance with obtaining adaptive equipment.

The League’s success is powered by a skilled, compassionate staff—and by the many dedicated volunteers who lend their time and talents.

One such volunteer is Thomas (Tom) Heckber, a 71-year-old gentleman who admits he has trouble staying retired. Tom first retired from Rea Magnet Wire in Fort Wayne nearly six and a half years ago after more than 22 years in the IT department as a Systems Analyst. He then spent another five years doing IT work for Farm Building and Supply in Grabill, before returning to Rea Magnet Wire as an IT consultant, where he’s worked for the past year and a half.

“I got bored with retirement,” Tom laughs. “I don’t like to sit around, and I don’t have any hobbies, so I decided to check out volunteer work.”

Ali Revolt, The League’s Office & Volunteer Program Manager, says Tom’s impact has been immediate. “During his interview, he mentioned he was willing to help wherever needed—and he has certainly lived up to that promise. Tom has supported multiple departments, including Finance, HR, and our Executive Team, by organizing spreadsheets and tackling special projects. He’s also volunteered as a driver for our Independent Living consumers and Peer Support Group members, and he’s been a tremendous help during public events.”

Ali adds, “Tom is friendly, dependable, and always quick with a joke to make you smile. He consistently goes above and beyond for the consumers he serves. Recruiting volunteers can be difficult since it means asking people to work for free, but Tom makes my job easy. He truly embodies the spirit of volunteerism through his selfless dedication of time and talent that keeps our mission moving forward.”

In addition to lending his IT expertise, Tom also transports visually impaired consumers to medical appointments and weekly support group meetings. He says volunteering has opened his eyes to how much organizations depend on volunteers to sustain their services.

“I had never been around vision-impaired or disabled people before, so it was a new experience for me,” Tom reflects. “When I’m helping someone navigate around town, I feel humbled because they’re entrusting their safety to me. I’ve made friendships with two gentlemen I drive regularly, and I visit them outside of appointments. Spending time with them helps me see the world through an entirely new lens.”

Tom shares that one of the men he drives is 84 years old and has lived in the same house for 51 years. “He used to work in a bowling alley as a teenager, manually setting up pins. He told me what he earned per frame—it’s incredible! He inspires me. He still rides the city bus to Turnstone three times a week and walks three to five miles each time.”

When asked for advice for those considering volunteering, Tom encourages balance. “There are so many opportunities to help that you could easily overextend yourself. I’m involved in other areas of helping people outside of The League, so I have to set boundaries. If I overcommit, I’m no good as a volunteer because I’d be too rushed.”

The League is currently facing a challenge of space. Clark explains, “We moved into our building in 2000 when we had between 12 and 15 employees. Now, we have 50 employees moving our mission forward across northeast Indiana.”

With dedicated volunteers like Tom, The League continues its mission of advocating for people with disabilities so they can achieve equality, independence, and inclusion. Here’s to the next 75 years!

This Volunteer Spotlight is presented by The Volunteer Center, dedicated to connecting people who want to volunteer with local nonprofits in need. Learn more at volunteerfortwayne.org