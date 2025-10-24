Local Film Maker’s Second Feature Now Streaming

1 min read

‘Tea on the Beach,’ formerly known as Patterns, is now available for streaming on mainstream platforms. The feature film is the second released by Forester Film, coming on the heels of A Carpenter’s Prayer, released in theaters nationwide in 2024.

Filmed entirely in Northeast Indiana, Tea on the Beach tells the story of three estranged siblings who return to their family home after the death of their mother to decide what to do about their father, who suffers from dementia. Over one emotional weekend, they uncover long-buried secrets and rediscover the fragile threads that still tie them together.

Tea on the Beach’s production team features a heavy Huntington University alumni presence, written by Rachel Hart Cabello (2018), directed by Dawn Davis (1998) and produced by Dr. Lance Clark (1989) and Matt Webb (1998) . This SAG feature film was created through Forester Film LLC and stands as a powerful example of the University’s nationally recognized digital media arts program, where students gain real-world experience through the capstone film program — training the next generation of storytellers in the No. 1 Christian film program in the nation.

Tea on the Beach can be streamed through Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube.

Huntington University is a comprehensive Christian college of the liberal arts offering award-winning graduate, undergraduate and online programs in more than 70 academic concentrations. Founded in Huntington, Indiana, in 1897 by the Church of the United Brethren in Christ, Huntington University has over a century of experience educating graduates who are ready to impact the world for Christ through scholarship and service. The quality of education is high as reflected in Huntington’s top quartile ranking in the 2026 U.S. News Best Regional Universities Midwest Rankings.The nonprofit university’s locations include the original home campus in Huntington, a doctoral program in occupational therapy and an accelerated baccalaureate nursing program in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and an undergraduate and doctoral program location in Peoria, Arizona. Huntington University’s home campus offers 18 official men’s and women’s athletic programs, and the university is a member of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU).