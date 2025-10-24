Fort Wayne’s Heat Assistance Program Opens

2 min read

For residents who don’t have an operating furnace or boiler, there’s hope for a warm winter. The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services is offering a new grant program, Hope Through Heat, that covers the cost of replacing non-working heating systems in the homes of residents who qualify for the program.

Qualified applicants must:

Own their home, which has a non-working heating system – furnace, boiler, electric heat kit or heat pump;

Live inside City limits; and

Have a household income at or below 50 percent of the Area Median Income (approximately $45,000 for a family of four).

Interested residents should apply by visiting Engage.CityofFortWayne.org/Hope-Through-Heat . Residents who do not have access to the online application portal and would prefer a paper application may call 260-427-8585. Residents in need of language assistance should contact Language Services Network at 260-426-6764.

All applicants, whether online or by phone, will answer several pre-screening questions to determine if they qualify before they fill out the full application. Applicants will be required to provide documents showing household income and inspection of the non-working heating unit is required.

Funding for this program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is limited. Applications will be reviewed on a first-completed, first-processed basis. Program participation is determined on a first-qualified, first-served basis and is not guaranteed.

“No family should face a Fort Wayne winter without heat,” said Kelly Lundberg, director of the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services. “By providing funds to replace non-working systems for those most in need, we’re ensuring our neighbors have safe, warm homes and don’t have to rely on space heaters or fireplaces, which can pose serious fire risks.”

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division works to enhance economic opportunity, build strong neighborhoods and ensure a dynamic framework for growth and development. The Division’s departments include Neighborhood Code Compliance, Neighborhoods, Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, Redevelopment/Economic Development, and Planning and Policy. Visit CityofFortWayne.in.gov/CD for more information.