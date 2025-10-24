Drive Through Fort Wayne’s Most Frightfully Festive Homes

1 min read

Fort Wayne residents who love a good scare or enjoy a drive through the city’s most creative neighborhoods now have a new reason to celebrate. Visit Fort Wayne has expanded its popular “Best Dazzling Holiday Houses” program to include a new list showcasing the area’s most impressive Halloween light displays.

This feature, available at VisitFortWayne.com/Halloween , highlights more than 30 homes across Allen County that have transformed their lawns and rooftops into eerie, imaginative works of art. From towering skeletons and ghostly projections to synchronized light shows that dance to spooky soundtracks, each display was designed to entertain and delight.

For years, the annual holiday lights list inspired families to pile into the car and see Fort Wayne’s winter wonderlands. Now, Halloween enthusiasts can enjoy the same kind of community tour — but with pumpkins, cobwebs, and creepy laughter replacing snowflakes and Santa. The map, divided by area, allows visitors to plan their route. Each house number corresponds to a location, and many include photos so you know what to look for.

The charm lies in local creativity. These displays aren’t professional productions but the work of residents who spend hours designing and decorating just to give others a memorable experience. It’s a showcase of imagination, humor, and eerie flair that celebrates one of the most spirited holidays of the year.

Families can enjoy a self-guided tour, choosing to drive by or walk through neighborhoods filled with glowing pumpkins, animatronics, and spooky soundscapes. Some displays start early in October and run nightly through Halloween. It’s free, family-friendly fun — a perfect way to enjoy crisp fall evenings.

Visit Fort Wayne also invites homeowners to get involved by submitting their own displays for next year’s list. Whether you prefer subtle ghostly touches or full front-yard haunts, there’s room for everyone to join the excitement.

This October create your own adventure. Grab some friends, download the map, and see Fort Wayne light up the spooky season like never before. To plan your route or view the full list of homes, visit VisitFortWayne.com/Halloween .