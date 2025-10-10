Monsters & Music To Light Up The Dance Collective Stage

2 min read

Fort Wayne Dance Collective (FWDC) will present Midnight Metropolis October 17–19 at the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab.

This production is a platform for local artists to create and collaborate, featuring new works by members of FWDC’s professional company alongside community choreographers. It also supports young creators — youth company member Lyla Kelty will make her debut as choreographer in Midnight Metropolis.

FWDC engages the community through open auditions, including contributions from other studios and artists — among them the owner of Midwest Motion Dance Studio (Kelsey Kanatzar) and a co director of Haywire Dance Co (AiJaye Crowder). An annual partnership with Fort Wayne Community Schools continues, bringing dancers from the Dance 4 program at South Side High School (led by Amy Ross) back into the mix.

This year’s theme, Midnight Metropolis, is a neon-lit city where the lights never sleep and neither do its monsters, from clowns and ghouls to vampires and witches. The show brings these creatures to life through contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, and musical theatre, promising an eerie and exhilarating experience for audiences ages 12 and up.

“FWDC’s Halloween show is something I now really look forward to. It’s only my second time choreographing for it, but the amount of creativity, passion, and style that goes into this show from all participants — including dancers, lighting and stage directors — makes this an unforgettable, captivating experience. I’m so happy to be a part of it again this year and can’t wait to show everybody what we’ve been working so hard on,” says Kelsey Kanatzar, owner of Midwest Motion Dance Studio, choreographer & dancer in Midnight Metropolis.

Performances will take place on October 17 at 8:00 pm, October 18 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and October 19 at 2:00 pm. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime at the ArtsLab (300 E Main St, Fort Wayne). Tickets are $20 and available at fwdc.org or via the ArtsTix Community Box Office while supplies last.

Midnight Metropolis is funded by Flagstar, Plymouth Benevolence Fund, Edward M. Wilson Foundation, AWS Foundation, Foellinger Foundation, The English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation, The Louis and Anne B Schneider Foundation, Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Indiana Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, and The Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation.

The Fort Wayne Dance Collective is a non-profit arts organization located in downtown Fort Wayne, IN. In the 2024/ 2025 academic year, FWDC served over 40,000 people throughout Northeast Indiana and has provided scholarships, work-study opportunities, community programming, classes and performances to this region for the past 46 years. FWDC serves thousands of individuals in schools, sites serving people with disabilities, community centers and social service agencies, as well as, through the Healing Arts program partnership with Parkview Health System. More information about FWDC can be found at fwdc.org .