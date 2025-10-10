Pottery Tour Debuts Celebration Of Clay, Craft & Community

2 min read

Art enthusiasts and curious visitors alike are invited to spend a fall Saturday exploring Fort Wayne’s thriving pottery scene during the inaugural Fort Wayne Pottery Tour on Saturday, October 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, self-guided event will feature four stops across Fort Wayne and surrounding areas, showcasing the work of more than a dozen talented ceramic artists.

The Fort Wayne Pottery Tour offers a rare chance to see pottery in its natural habitat—from cozy studio corners to vibrant gallery spaces. Each stop will feature two to five local potters sharing their work, process, and passion for clay. Visitors can meet the artists, watch live demonstrations, and shop one-of-a-kind handmade ceramics perfect for early holiday gifts. Organizers describe it as “a celebration of mud, magic, and the makers who turn it into something unforgettable.”

Guests are encouraged to grab a map, gather friends, and make a day of pottery-fueled wandering. The event emphasizes connection, creativity, and craftsmanship, highlighting the region’s growing community of artists who shape and share their love of clay.

Tour Stops and Featured Artists include:

Stop 1: Kristy Jo Beber Stoneware Pottery, 9719 Hosler Road, Leo

Potter Kristy Jo Beber’s wheel-thrown creations feature playful hand-painted designs inspired by nature, animals, and pattern. Her guest, Deb Walterhouse, brings a coastal touch with stoneware and porcelain pieces, including clay jewelry and sculptural octopus designs.

Stop 2: Schroeder Pottery, 8129 Redstone Drive, Fort Wayne

Matt Schroeder blends organic form and balance in his work, exploring how glazes transform texture and tone. His pieces reflect over 15 years of refinement and a deep appreciation for the symmetry and spontaneity of clay.

Stop 3: Fort Wayne Clay, 6742 East State Boulevard, Georgetown

Fort Wayne Clay will host a collective of artists including Nicole Capriglione, Camela Johnson (Linden Tree Pottery), Kristy Baran, Karen Bulmahn, Olivia McMillan, Kelsey Denison, Raina Alvarez, and Victoria Clark. This dynamic stop offers an inside look at a working studio and a chance to see pottery being made up close.

Stop 4: Orchard Gallery, 6312 Covington Road, Fort Wayne

At The Orchard Gallery, visitors will find works by Kimberly Rorick and Steve Vachon. Rorick creates hand-built and hand-painted pieces rich in character, while Vachon’s 40-year career in ceramics is reflected in his wheel-thrown and slab-built sculptures inspired by ancient architecture and raku firing techniques.

Whether a seasoned collector or simply “clay-curious,” guests are invited to immerse themselves in a day of discovery and connection with local makers. The Fort Wayne Pottery Tour celebrates the tactile, storytelling nature of clay and the creative community that keeps it alive.

Admission is free, and pottery will be available for purchase at each location. Full event details and an interactive map can be found at fortwayneclay.com .