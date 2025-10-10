Check Out This Halloween Art Experience At East Ende Eclectic

1 min read

Fort Wayne’s creative community is gearing up for an unforgettable night of fright and artistic flair with the return of A Nightmare on Berry Street 3, the third installment of East Ende Eclectic’s immersive Halloween art experience. The event will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 7 p.m. to midnight at East Ende Eclectic, located upstairs under the black awning at 1501 East Berry Street in Fort Wayne.

More than just a haunted event, A Nightmare on Berry Street 3 promises a multi-sensory evening that fuses horror, art, and performance into one thrilling experience. Guests will be transported into a world of eerie installations, live entertainment, and interactive encounters with characters straight from their darkest dreams.

The event will feature live actors in full character, chilling art installations, creative vendors, tarot card readers, and horror-themed photo sets designed for unforgettable snapshots. Guests can also enjoy live aerial performances, singing, and dancing throughout the night, along with food and beverage options provided by local vendors. A special guest appearance will add to the night’s excitement, making this year’s edition the most ambitious yet.

Pre-sale tickets are available online for $15 at anightmareonberrystreet.com .