First High School In The US To Perform ‘Orphan Train’

Bishop Luers High School made history this past weekend with their performances of the musical Orphan Train. They are the first high school in the United States to perform this musical!

Orphan Train book author L. E. McCullough and Orphan Train Music Director Doug Katsaros travelled from out of state to attend the opening performance! McCullough is a prize-winning journalist and author who has written 52 books of fiction, non-fiction, and plays, including 177 published stage and script works. Katsaros has a lengthy theatre résumé that includes writing the opening theme and special material for the Tony Awards. The Bishop Luers theater cast had a special meet-and-greet with them after the show. Read their full bios here: orphantrainmusical.wordpress.com/creative-team/ .

This performance followed the stories of six orphans who were sent by train to Iowa homes in the 1870s, away from their home city of New York. The musical is based on true events, where a visionary minister sent “surplus children” away from the city to find homes and work in the countryside.

Before the two performances last weekend, Susan Ensley, a descendant of an orphan who rode on the Orphan Train, addressed the audience. She talked about her great-grandfather Fred, who came west on the Orphan Train.

McCullough’s wife Lisa Bansavage said, “So impressed by Bishop Luers High School mounting a production of Orphan Train, book by L.E. McCullough, lyrics by the late Michael Barry Greer, and music by the incredible Doug Katsaros. We witnessed some future musical theatre stars! Congratulations to everyone involved in this production, and deep appreciation to Karlene Krouse for phenomenal direction and her generosity and hospitality!”

Bishop Luers says it is proud to be the first high school in the United States to perform this musical, and honored to have welcomed the book author and composer to the opening performance! Learn more about the theater program at bishopluers.org .

