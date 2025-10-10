Calvary UMC Celebrates 150 Years Of Ministry

2 min read

Calvary UMC has had 4 locations throughout its history. This was it’s 3rd location on Jefferson and Harmar St. (1928-1964). Photo provided by church secretary, Kelly Garcia.

The congregation of Calvary United Methodist Church, located at 6301 Winchester Road, invites all on October 12 at 10:00 a.m. for a special event celebrating the church’s historic 150th anniversary.

The milestone event will include a guest sermon from Rev. Russ Abel, live music by Chris Worth, and a “walk down memory lane,” featuring an archival display of photos, stories, and documents chronicling the church’s journey in the community.

Following the worship service, the celebration will continue with fellowship and shared food, offering guests a variety of sweet, salty, and savory options.

Reaching 150 years represents a significant milestone for any congregation, symbolizing both continuity and adaptation across generations. It offers an opportunity to reflect on the church’s roots, leadership transitions, building expansions, and the evolving role of faith in community life. This anniversary service hopes to bring together longtime members, current attendees, and former participants to reconnect, share memories, and to see the mission that has guided Calvary UMC for a century and a half.

Pastor Chris Rowlett, who has been with the congregation for the past 30 years and has served as Lead Pastor for the last three, upon reflecting on the milestone said it is remarkable to consider how many years Calvary UMC has been serving the community, standing proudly alongside so many other local landmarks. He said that they’ve had a devoted team working diligently to prepare for the anniversary celebrations, including a walk through of the church’s extensive history. So, it has been fascinating to see such an extensive collection and archive of photographs, drawings, and documents, and to experience the deep sense of gratitude that comes from recognizing how faithfully God has allowed the church to serve this community for an incredible 150 years.

Calvary UMC is a chartered congregation within the Indiana Conference of The United Methodist Church, located in the Eastern Rivers District. The church offers both traditional and modern worship experiences, serving a broad range of worship preferences while emphasizing community service and outreach. Calvary UMC has approximately 75 professing members, reflecting its steady and enduring presence on Fort Wayne’s south side.

The church invites the community to be a part of their celebrations, and especially all who have been touched by Calvary’s ministry, to attend and take part in honoring 150 years of faith, fellowship, and community in Fort Wayne. Organizers say, “Whether you’re a current member, a friend from the past, or part of our wonderful community, we’d love to see you there!”

More information is available about Calvary United Methodist Church on their Facebook page and online at www.calvaryum.church .