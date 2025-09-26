Lineup Announced For 30th ‘Omnibus Speaker Series’

3 min read

Unique perspectives and topics will once again highlight the 30th season of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s popular Omnibus Speaker Series. The lineup for 2025-26 includes a former presidential advisor, a veteran foreign affairs correspondent, a female National Basketball Association executive, and a podcaster with three million followers.

The speakers are Republican political influencer Karl Rove on Oct. 7, NBC journalist Andrea Mitchell on Nov. 18, Atlanta Hawks executive Melissa Proctor on Feb. 12, and podcaster and citizen journalist V Spehar on March 23.

“We have an incredible lineup this season,” said Jerry Lewis, vice chancellor for communications and marketing at Purdue Fort Wayne. “Our goal is to feature speakers who bring stories and insights that both inspire and challenge us.”

Everything kicks off with Rove, an iconic campaign strategist, consultant, and lobbyist who served President George W. Bush as senior advisor and deputy chief of staff. He is a Wall Street Journal columnist, regularly appears on cable news programs, and is the author of The New York Times bestseller “Courage and Consequence.”

Winner of a Lifetime Achievement Emmy, Mitchell has worked with NBC News since 1978, serving as chief foreign affairs correspondent since 1994. She recently stepped down from hosting Andrea Mitchell Reports on MSNBC after a 17-year run. She is the author of “Talking Back … to Presidents, Dictators, and Assorted Scoundrels.”

Proctor’s dream was to become the first female coach in the NBA, but is now the executive vice president and chief marketing officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, serving in both positions since 2016. Proctor’s journey was detailed in her book “From Ball Girl to CMO.” She began her rise working for Turner Broadcasting System in 2010.

Known for “Under the Desk News,” Spehar started out working in the culinary and hospitality industries. While lying under a desk during the Jan. 6 Insurrection in 2021, Spehar created a short video addressed to then-Vice President Mike Pence. The video took off, and Spehar found a niche simply explaining current events.

The Omnibus Speaker Series is underwritten by a generous contribution from the English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation, which has sponsored every season since the series’ 1995 introduction.

All Omnibus appearances start at 7:30 p.m. in Auer Performance Hall at PFW’s Music Center. Tickets will be general admission this season rather than assigned seats. They are free on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of four per person. There is a $1.50 convenience fee assessed per ticket for online orders.

To guarantee a seat, tickets should be reserved in advance, either online through the university’s ticketing platform or at the Schatzlein Box Office in the Auer Performance Hall lobby, here pfw.edu/special-events/box-office . Tickets are typically released two weeks before each presentation.

