First Annual ‘Love Lives On’ Tribute Walk To Honor Pets

Registration is now open for Humane Fort Wayne’s first annual Love Lives On Pet Tribute Walk. This family friendly event aims to bring animal lovers together for a sunset stroll to honor the pets who have touched our lives and left lasting paw prints on our hearts, both past and present.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 5th from 5:00pm to 7:30pm. The walk will begin at Humane Fort Wayne’s Sharon Bodenhafer Critter Center located at 901 Leesburg Road, proceed through Lindenwood and back.

Heartland Sings will be present with their iconic Art-V to perform for participants, and all registrants will have the opportunity to leave a tribute on Humane Fort Wayne’s brand new Love Lives On Pet Memorial Sculpture.

“We created the Love Lives On Pet Tribute Walk to be a peaceful and reflective event where pet families and pet lovers celebrate the long lasting bond between their pets, past or present,” said Jessica Henry-Johnson, Humane Fort Wayne’s Executive Director.

This event is made possible by our sponsors: Beyond the Rainbow Bridge Animal Chaplaincy, Kimmel Financial Services, Lawnganics, Lindenwood Cemetery, MidWest America Federal Credit Union, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Vision Scapes.

A family registration for the walk is just $10. Friendly, leashed, and vaccinated pets are welcome (one pet per adult walker, please).

To register, get more information or make a donation in honor or memory of a beloved person or pet, please visit humanefw.org .

“At Humane Fort Wayne, we believe that when pets have safe, forever homes, they thrive. And with their loving companionship, so do we. From adoption and pet retention programs, to spay/neuter and wellness services, to community outreach and education, we work tirelessly to prevent the incidence of euthanasia and to promote the happiness, safety and well-being of pets and the people who love them. Visit humanefw.org to learn about our lifesaving programs.”