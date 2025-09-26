County & State Officials Warn Residents Of Recent Scams

3 min read

Local and state officials are urging residents to be on high alert as a wave of scams continues to target Hoosiers by impersonating government agencies and departments.

The Allen County Board of Commissioners, on behalf of the Department of Planning Services, reported two recent scams targeting county residents. In one scheme, an email from “planning-commission.allencounty@usa.com” falsely claimed that the recipient’s project had been approved by the “Allen County Planning Commission.” The fraudulent message instructed recipients to request wire transfer details to send payment. Officials confirm this is not a legitimate Allen County address and stressed that no county department will ever demand wire transfers through unsolicited email.

In a newer tactic, individuals and companies with applications pending before the Board of Zoning Appeals have received fake invoices designed to look like they originated from the City of Fort Wayne. County and city leaders caution anyone who receives such invoices to verify authenticity directly with the Department of Planning Services before making any payments.

“Scammers rely on urgency and confusion,” said Ben Roussel, Executive Director of the Department of Planning Services. “We are glad that residents contacted us to confirm suspicious emails. If something seems off, it probably is. Our office is always available to verify whether a message is legitimate.”

The Department of Planning Services can be reached at 260-449-7607 or acfwdpspermitspecialists@allencounty.us , or in person at Citizens Square, 200 East Berry Street, Ste. 150, Fort Wayne.

At the state level, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales has also issued a warning after his office documented increasingly sophisticated impersonation scams. The Indiana Securities Division reports that scammers have posed as federal or state officials, tricking residents into transferring their savings into cryptocurrency, gold, or wire transfers. In some cases, victims lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after being told their bank accounts had been compromised or their computers contained illegal material.

These schemes often follow a pattern:

A “tech support” impostor pop-up or email convinces victims their computer is hacked. Scammers posing as bank employees claim accounts are compromised, urging “safekeeping” transfers. Fraudsters escalate by impersonating federal agencies, insisting funds must be moved to secure accounts.

“The U.S. government will never ask for money through wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or gift cards,” Morales said. “Urgency and secrecy are red flags. Ask questions, verify, and never hand over your hard-earned money without checking with a trusted source.”

Officials stress a few key reminders for residents:

Do not click on unsolicited pop-ups, links, or attachments.

Verify messages before acting—call the Department of Planning Services or the Indiana Securities Division at 317-232-6681.

Remember that legitimate agencies will provide multiple communication options and will never demand cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or gift cards.

Authorities at both the local and state level emphasize that vigilance is the strongest protection. Residents should report suspicious activity immediately and avoid responding to unsolicited demands for payment.