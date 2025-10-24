Monday, October 27, 2025
The Waynedale News
For Sale & More Ads.

Local Text Ads: Oct. 24 Update

3 min read

HANDYMAN HELPER
Yard Mowing, Leaves, Garage Clean Out, House Cleaning, Epoxy Floors, Painting, & Power Washing.
260-403-0964

10TH ANNUAL
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
American Legion #241 Auxiliary
7605 Bluffton Rd
Sat. Nov. 01, 2025
9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Food, Drinks, Baked Goods
Come & Enjoy!
Public Welcome!

D.J. DO RITE
Booking Now! All Events!
260-403-0964

WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744

CAR CLEANUP DETAILING
260-403-0964 Old Trail Rd.

CASH FOR JUNK CARS
Running & non-running
Same day pickup
Will pay cash on the spot
Call Rob – 260-417-7633

RAISE YOUR
SPIRITUAL IQ!
Find spiritual treasure within! Enhance your path. Free Eckankar event/Spiritual IQ Journal. 11a.m.-12:15p.m., Downtown Allen County Library, 900 Library Plaza, Globe Room, 260-466-3823, eckankar.org

CORNHOLE & EUCHRE TOURNAMENT
Saturday, November 8
Cornhole is double elimination with a blind draw for partners. Door prizes. $20 Entry fee Includes: Brats, Hot Dogs, Snacks.

Doors open at 5:00, Sign up starts at 5:30, play starts at 6:30. At the Fort Wayne Sport Club 3102 Ardmore Fort Wayne, Indiana
Contact Jason Schrader at 260-413-0864 with any questions.

HAVE SCRAP METAL?
We can pickup unwanted appliances and any other scrap metal.
Also, we can haul away any other items that need to be removed.
We can also cleanout houses and garages including hoarder houses.
Please call or text
Dan at 260-466-8223.
Thank you!

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne

R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do it all from trees to any type of landscaping outside to patios and fences even indoor work as well.
Free Estimates
260-258-6113 /
260-579-7299

BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA
Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy, North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen
timt46804@gmail.com

MASONRY
Brick, Foundation Repair, Ptointing, Chimneys,
& Basements.
Concrete Repair
Licensed & Insured
No job too small
260-432-3445
260-402-8683

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

