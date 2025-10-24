Monday, October 27, 2025
Celebrate National Bison Day At LC Nature Park

LC Nature Park invites the public to celebrate National Bison Day on Saturday, November 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The annual event, themed “Bison Then and Now,” is free to attend and offers a full day of family-friendly activities honoring America’s National Mammal and its enduring role in shaping the landscape.

Guests can enjoy self-guided hikes, hayrides, educational exhibits, games, and fun hands-on activities for all ages. Plus meet live reenactors from the Old Fort and talk with local Miami artist Katrina Mitten. Local food trucks will be on-site offering treats and refreshments, and visitors will have the chance to learn more about how bison once roamed Indiana’s prairies and forests, and how LC Nature Park is helping to tell their story today.

“National Bison Day is one of our favorite ways to connect the community with the land, the animals, and the history that make LC Nature Park so special,” said Kelly Borgmann, Executive Director of LC Nature Park. “It’s a celebration of conservation, culture, and the incredible comeback of one of North America’s most iconic species.”

The event also serves as LC Nature Park’s Day of Giving, an opportunity for guests to learn how their support helps bring thousands of children and families closer to nature each year through field trips, camps, and public programs.

Visitors can find the full schedule of activities and event details at lcnaturepark.org/bison-day

LC Nature Park manages 450 acres in southwest Allen County. It lies within the Little River Valley and shares a natural heritage with nearby protected sites, such as Eagle Marsh. The park’s restored tallgrass prairies are home to a herd of bison and elk. An ancient sand dune can also be found among the forested areas. The park’s goal is to inspire a lasting appreciation for Indiana’s natural history and native environment.

