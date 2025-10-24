Indiana Hunters Gear Up For Deer Hunting Season

4 min read

Indiana’s highly anticipated deer hunting season is nearly here, with firearms season opening on November 15. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) expects hundreds of thousands of hunters to take to the woods through January 31, 2026, and is encouraging Hoosiers to prepare early, stay safe, and consider giving back during the season.

To start, hunters should be aware that DNR launched a new online licensing system last December. Accessible through GoOutdoorsIN.com , the site allows hunters to purchase and manage licenses, check in game, and link youth accounts. Because the system will experience high traffic from November 14 to 16, DNR advises hunters to log in early, verify their information, and familiarize themselves with the new platform. Those needing assistance can find tutorials and contact information on the site or reach out by calling 317-232-4200 or emailing INHuntFish@dnr.in.gov .

Safety remains a top priority for the state’s more than 300,000 expected participants. The majority of hunting accidents involve tree stands and elevated platforms, so DNR urges hunters to carefully inspect their equipment before heading out. When hunting from an elevated position, following these guidelines can help prevent injuries and save lives.

Before the hunt:

Read and understand the tree stand manufacturer’s instructions.

Check tree stands and equipment for wear, fatigue, cracks, or loose nuts and bolts—especially parts made of material other than metal.

Pack and plan to use equipment specifically designed for hunting.

Practice tree stand use and setup at ground level before the season begins.

Learn how to properly wear and adjust your full-body safety harness.

During the hunt:

Always wear your full-body safety harness.

Wear boots with nonslip soles.

Use a tree stand safety rope.

Attach your harness to the tree before leaving the ground, and keep it connected until you return to the ground.

Maintain three points of contact while ascending and descending the tree.

Use a haul line to raise and lower firearms, bows, and other hunting gear.

Ensure firearms are unloaded, the action is open, and the safety is on before attaching them to a haul line.

Hunters should also take general precautions whenever they head into the field. Make a plan before you hunt and share it with someone, including your hunting location and expected return time. Carry a fully charged cellphone and a flashlight, and stick to your plan. Always identify game before pointing a firearm, know your target, and be aware of what lies beyond it. DNR also reminds hunters to log into the new license system early to avoid last-minute technical issues and ensure a smooth start to their season. More information is available at hunting.IN.gov .

In addition to staying safe, Hoosiers are encouraged to help preserve the state’s wildlife and support their communities. Indiana Conservation Officers are asking residents to report illegal hunting and poaching through the Turn In a Poacher (TIP) program. The anonymous hotline, 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367), and online reporting site tip.IN.gov , allow citizens to report suspected violations. Tips that lead to arrests may qualify for rewards up to $500. In 2024, TIP received more than 1,000 reports, resulting in multiple arrests and thousands of dollars in rewards distributed. Col. Steve Hunter, director of DNR Law Enforcement, emphasized that citizen involvement plays a vital role in conserving Indiana’s natural resources and holding violators accountable.

Hunters can also make a difference through DNR’s Hunt for Hunger program, which enables hunters to donate legally harvested deer to help feed Indiana families in need. Through partnerships with organizations such as Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry and Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry, the program covers all meat processing fees. To participate, hunters simply drop off a field-dressed deer at a participating processor, who handles the rest. The venison is ground into burger and distributed to food banks and pantries across the state. Since the program’s launch in 2008, more than 500,000 pounds of venison have been donated, providing a vital source of protein to Hoosiers facing food insecurity. For details and a list of participating processors, visit on.IN.gov/huntforhunger .

From safety awareness to conservation and community service, the upcoming deer hunting season offers numerous ways for Hoosiers to make a positive impact. Whether preparing early with the new licensing system, practicing safe hunting habits, reporting poaching, or donating a harvest to feed others, each action supports Indiana’s rich hunting tradition and ensures it continues for generations to come.