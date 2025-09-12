World ParaVolley World Cup To Be Held In Fort Wayne

4 min read

Turnstone Center, in partnership with World ParaVolley (WPV), Visit Fort Wayne, and the City of Fort Wayne, announced that Fort Wayne will host the 2025 WPV Sitting ParaVolley World Cup from October 12–18, 2025.

This prestigious international event will bring nearly 500 athletes, officials, and delegates from over 20 countries to northeast Indiana. It will mark the first time the Sitting ParaVolley World Cup is hosted in the United States and is expected to generate an economic impact of more than $2.3 million for Allen County.

“We are honored to work alongside WPV and Visit Fort Wayne to welcome the global Sitting ParaVolley community to Fort Wayne,” said Mike Mushett, CEO of Turnstone. “Beyond the intense competition, this event exemplifies the power of inclusive sport and provides a transformational experience for our community.”

“We are extremely pleased to partner with an experienced event host like Turnstone,” said Juergen Schrapp, World ParaVolley President. “The World Cup is our biggest global event, and we are very much looking forward to having women’s and men’s teams from all over the world competing for the crown.”

The 2025 WPV Sitting ParaVolley World Cup features both men’s and women’s divisions, with up to 16 national teams for both men’s and women’s divisions competing at Turnstone’s state-of-the-art Plassman Athletic Center. This World Cup will be a key pathway for international teams and athletes preparing for the LA 2028 Paralympic Games. The full tournament will be internationally live-streamed utilizing new state-of-the-art streaming capabilities supported by the Indiana Sports and Tourism Bid Fund.

“Fort Wayne continues to be a recognized leader in hosting events that have a lasting and meaningful impact for participants and guests,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker. “We’re thrilled to welcome athletes from across the globe for this milestone opportunity for our community. The success of our local partners in securing the World Cup speaks to our city’s growing reputation as an inclusive, world-class destination for sports.”

This milestone event builds on Fort Wayne’s growing recognition as a premier adaptive sports destination. As the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the Midwest, Fort Wayne has earned a reputation as a leading sports city in the Great Lakes Region. The community’s steadfast commitment to accessibility, through collaboration across government, tourism, nonprofit, and private sectors, has created an inclusive environment for both residents and visitors.

“Hosting the WPV Sitting ParaVolley World Cup is the result of strategic efforts rooted in our Tourism Master Plan, which prioritizes accessibility,” said Nicolle Campbell, Director of Sales at Visit Fort Wayne. “Turnstone’s leadership, our past success with the 2019 IBSA Goalball & Judo event, and the city’s universal design practices have positioned Fort Wayne as a premier destination for elite adaptive sport.”

The event’s scale and international significance mean that community involvement will be essential. From greeting delegations to supporting competition logistics, local volunteers will play a vital role in ensuring a welcoming and seamless experience for guests from around the world. In addition to volunteers, community sponsors will help provide the resources and visibility needed to deliver an event of this caliber.

“A successful event of this magnitude requires the full support of our community,” said Stasha Carrasquillo, Chief Marketing Technology Officer. “We’re inviting individuals, civic groups, and businesses to get involved—whether it’s volunteering time, donating resources, or aligning as sponsors. It’s an extraordinary chance to show the world what Fort Wayne can do and to be part of a moment that puts inclusion and athletic excellence center stage.”

Community members interested in volunteering for the event are encouraged to sign up at VisitFortWayne.com/Volunteer. Specific volunteer roles, days, and times will be released in the coming weeks. Opportunities will include hospitality, competition support, concessions, media, and more.

Local businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact Rena Shown at rena@turnstone.org to learn how they can contribute to this historic international tournament.

Founded in 1943, Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of services and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities. Turnstone’s scope of impact has evolved to include being a member of the United States Olympic family as one of nine United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s designated Training Sites. Dozens of National Team and Paralympic athletes have trained at Turnstone, including the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Goalball teams.

World ParaVolley is recognized by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) as the sole International Federation responsible for the governance, planning and management of all forms of volleyball for persons with a physical impairment. World ParaVolley is a non-profit organization and works closely with National Paralympic Committees, National ParaVolley and Volleyball Federations, and private companies to promote paravolley competitions and development activities on a global level.