Giving Senior Dogs A 2nd Chance

2 min read

Some furry faces are gray, but there is bright news for senior dogs this year! The Grey Muzzle Organization has awarded a transformative grant to Humane Fort Wayne, ensuring more older dogs in our community receive the love, comfort, and medical care they need in their golden years.

Lillian is one of many lovable senior dogs receiving a second chance thanks to support from The Grey Muzzle Organization.

Humane Fort Wayne is honored to be one of just 119 animal welfare groups selected nationwide, from a highly competitive pool of 440 applicants, to receive funding aimed at supporting senior dogs and the families who cherish them. This year, Grey Muzzle is distributing over $1.57 million in grants to organizations across the country, all working toward a shared mission: giving at-risk senior dogs the second chances they so deeply deserve.

“This grant will provide much-needed veterinary and dental care for sweet seniors like Lillian, an 8-year-old rat terrier mix who doesn’t let the miles she’s traveled slow her down,” said Rachel Burkholder, Director of Development for Humane Fort Wayne. “No one appreciates a cozy bed and a loving heart more than a senior dog. We’re honored to give dogs like Lillian a fresh start as we work to find her a perfect forever home.”

Over the past 17 years, The Grey Muzzle Organization has given more than $7.2 million in grants to animal welfare organizations across the country. Through a growing network of dedicated grantees, we’re working toward a shared vision: A time when every senior dog finds safety, love, and a soft landing.

“If 50 is the new 30 for humans, why not for our older best friends?” asks Denise Fleck, Executive Director of The Grey Muzzle Organization. “Senior dogs have so much love left to give, yet they’re often the last to be adopted and the first at risk when shelters run out of space. Our grants help change that by funding medical and dental care, adoption and foster programs, hospice support, and services that help keep senior dogs in the homes they love. These resources give thousands of older dogs a second chance to shine!”

From tail-wagging couch potatoes to wise old adventurers, senior dogs have so much to give their human companions, and with this support provided by The Grey Muzzle Organization, Humane Fort Wayne will help more of them find their happy endings. To meet more older best friends, visit HumaneFW.org .

The Grey Muzzle Organization is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit dedicated to saving and improving the lives of at-risk senior dogs. Since 2008, Grey Muzzle has provided $7.2 M to animal shelters, rescue groups, and sanctuaries across the country to give older dogs the second chance they deserve. The organization champions the belief that senior dogs enrich our lives and have so much to teach us patience, respect, responsibility, loyalty, and unconditional love. Grey Muzzle envisions a time when every senior dog finds safety, love, and a soft landing. Visit www.greymuzzle.org to learn more or support the mission.