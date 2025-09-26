Walking Beside Mothers In Every Season: Local Volunteer Spotlight

4 min read

Journey Beside Mothers began in 2020 after Founder Julie Reece recognized an unmet need in the community. She shares, “While working as a nurse home visitor through Healthier Moms and Babies, we found that many mothers needed additional encouragement in their lives. Many did not have supportive people to help them with practical tasks around the house after having a baby. And having a sounding board is important at that time.”

She continues, “We set out to focus on training women to come alongside mothers of infants to walk the mothering journey with them, to mentor them. In time, we were able to create groups where the mothers could meet for peer support. We are relationship-focused, and it is our mission to treat all mothers and their children with unconditional love and support. Having the privilege of walking alongside the mothers and children we serve, the JBM staff and volunteers are equally blessed.”

One outstanding volunteer who will soon be celebrating her first anniversary with JBM is LaKendra Tolbert. She explains, “My Mentor role is to be a consistent source of support for mothers in ways that feel practical and encouraging. That might mean watching my mentee’s children so she can rest or run errands, providing transportation to appointments, or even cooking together and sharing new meals. Ultimately, it’s about building trust, offering companionship, and helping her feel supported in both everyday tasks and personal growth.”

Journey Beside Mothers Young Mom Coordinator Julie VonGunten adds, “LaKendra is a wonderful volunteer, serving in several areas and open to meeting needs as they arise. She is very friendly and respectful of others, which causes her to be loved by many!”

As a mother of three children ranging in age from 6 to 11, LaKendra knows firsthand the value of having support beyond family. She reflects, “I was fortunate to have friends who guided me, listened, and encouraged me as I grew into motherhood. That experience showed me how meaningful it can be to have someone who isn’t a relative, someone who can offer support without the expectations that sometimes come with family. That’s what drew me to this opportunity: the chance to be that supportive presence for others, just as others were for me.”

Journey Beside Mothers offers a variety of programs. Pregnant moms can receive visits from a nurse who supports both mother and baby through the child’s first birthday. Weekly gatherings include Playgroup on the first and third Wednesday afternoons, as well as the Great Moms Club on the second and fourth Wednesday evenings. Evening community gatherings feature dinner, enrichment activities, and time for connection. Childcare is provided, giving moms a much-needed break.

For student moms, whether parenting or pregnant, JBM provides mentor groups at FWCS high schools. These groups meet during the school day, offering support that helps students stay engaged in their education.

Currently, Journey Beside Mothers serves approximately 70 moms each month. VonGunten emphasizes the ongoing need for volunteers: “We need volunteers who are interested in being trained as mentors to come alongside a mom in need. Another important volunteer role is providing childcare during our gatherings. Volunteers can also help by providing meals for moms and mentors, or by donating diapers, wipes, and feminine products, which we distribute free to moms in need.”

Through her volunteer work, LaKendra has strengthened her professional skills as well. She shares, “As a new master’s-level social work graduate, I’ve sharpened my motivational interviewing and solution-focused practice skills, which help me support others in identifying their own strengths and goals. I’ve also developed stronger leadership abilities and gained confidence in public speaking, both of which have helped me engage more effectively with individuals and groups.”

One memorable experience came during her very first time helping with child watch. With over 20 children under the age of 7, LaKendra recalls thinking, “Wow, this must be what it’s like to run a daycare!” What began as an overwhelming moment quickly turned into a fun and rewarding experience with the support of fellow volunteers. What made it especially meaningful was knowing it gave her mentee a chance to see how her children might adjust to a daycare setting, an important step for her family.

LaKendra sums it up beautifully: “I believe I make a difference by supporting mothers during a very vulnerable and transitional time in their lives. Some may be navigating postpartum challenges, while others simply need extra support and encouragement. By being present, offering practical help, and listening without judgment, I’m able to give them a sense of relief and reassurance that they don’t have to go through this alone.”

This spotlight is presented by The Volunteer Center, dedicated to connecting people who want to volunteer with local nonprofits in need. Learn more at volunteerfortwayne.org .