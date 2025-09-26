Helping Indiana College Students

3 min read

As Indiana college students return to classrooms around the state, Foster Success is ensuring that young people with foster care experience have the resources, support, and encouragement they need to thrive in higher education. Through programs like the Catalyst Summer Bridge and the administration of the Education and Training Voucher (ETV) Program, Foster Success helps students build confidence, overcome barriers, and stay on track to achieve their college and career goals.

Catalyst Summer Bridge: A Strong Start to College Life

This summer, 17 young people from across Indiana participated in the Catalyst Summer Bridge program, hosted at Marian University and Ball State University. Unlike a typical campus tour, Catalyst immerses students in the college experience, helping them explore available resources, build connections with peers, and gain the confidence to navigate their next chapter.

“Catalyst was a great opportunity for me to get ahead in college,” said Catalyst participant Destiny E. “It was also a great transition from high school to college. But the most beneficial part was being in a group of people that shared similar backgrounds. We were all connected and by the end of Catalyst we were all pretty close. I would say if anyone were considering doing Catalyst, do it, you won’t regret it.”

By the end of the program, students left with practical tools, new friendships, and a clearer vision for their educational journey.

Education and Training Voucher: Financial and Academic Support

For many students with foster care experience, the Education and Training Voucher (ETV) Program provides the financial, academic, and personal support that makes college possible. The program is administered in Indiana by Foster Success. Participants also benefit from one-on-one guidance from Foster Success Education Coordinators, who help students navigate everything from financial aid questions to academic decisions.

“The point of the program is to have a family, to have a support system that you can lean back on. Then being able to build off that throughout your higher education,” said ETV participant MJ.

ETV is the only program of its kind in Indiana specifically designed for young adults transitioning out of foster care and into higher education. Enrollment is open each semester for students who meet eligibility requirements, including maintaining a 2.0 GPA.

Care Packages: A Community Effort

To celebrate the start of the new academic year, Foster Success is assembling back-to-school care packages for about 350 ETV participants. On September 24, volunteers from Radiological Care Services, along with Foster Success staff, will gather at the organization’s office to pack boxes filled with snacks, school supplies, first aid kits and more.

“These care packages are a way to remind students that they are not alone,” said Foster Success President and CEO Dr. Maggie Stevens. “Starting college can be overwhelming, but receiving a thoughtful box of supplies and encouragement can make a big difference.”

Helping Students Achieve Their Goals

Whether through a summer bridge program that sparks confidence, or ongoing financial and academic support that keeps students enrolled, Foster Success is committed to helping young people with foster care experience achieve their educational goals.

Foster Success is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to hear, support, and empower teens and young adults transitioning out of foster care on their journey to self-sufficiency. Foster Success provides financial, educational, and social support to the 24,000 young people with foster care experience throughout the state at the most critical time – when they are about to or have already transitioned out of the foster care system, most often with no family or economic support. More information about Foster Success can be found at www.fostersuccess.org .