‘Local Food Throwdown’ Fundraiser & Competition

Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is bringing back their popular Local Food Throwdown fundraiser and competition on Monday, September 29, at The Lodge at Camp Red Cedar. Tickets are on sale now through Friday, September 26, or until the event sells out.

The Local Food Throwdown celebrates the best and freshest ingredients from Northeast Indiana farms and the talented individuals who produce and serve them – all while raising critical funds for Northeast Indiana Local Food Network programs and initiatives.

At the Local Food Throwdown, guests mingle with nine of Northeast Indiana’s finest chefs to learn about their culinary creations made with local ingredients. Each guest will enjoy 3 appetizers, 3 entrees, 3 desserts, and to vote on their favorites in this friendly competition.

2025 Local Food Throwdown Chefs include: Alex Romines-Ditton – Copper Spoon, Ashley Sturdivant – Pixie Pies, Brandon Gump – Rowdy Rooster Artisan Meats, Johnny Perez – Brixton BBQ, Jon Brown – Spoke + Ivy, Lynne Koepper – LaOtto Brewing, Tony West – The Oyster Bar, Ulises Gamez – Bravas, Yuliia Borodynska – Flour, Salt and Water.

Special gluten-free and vegan dishes made with local ingredients are included during each course for guests who indicate this preference when they buy their tickets. The bar will also feature beverages made with local ingredients.

The evening includes music performed by the Farmland Jazz Quartet, the launch of the new Local Food for All Fund, and a local food-themed silent auction with unique local food items and experiences.

“Both guests and chefs really enjoy the great food and connections they make at the Local Food Throwdown,” said Janet Katz, the Chair of the Throwdown Planning Committee. “We are excited to bring back this popular, one-of-a kind fundraiser for the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network to help grow & connect our local food system for our farmers, families, food entrepreneurs, schools and restaurants.”

The 2025 Local Food Throwdown is sponsored by Galecki Financial Management, 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union, Utopian Coffee, and Tracie & John Martin. Sponsorships are still available by contacting the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network.

Tickets are $150 per person. Gather eight friends and request to sit together to enjoy this fun & delicious event! Proceeds benefit Northeast Indiana Local Food Network, a 501(c)(3) organization. Tickets and more information can be found at neifood.org/news/local-food-throwdown-tickets-on-sale .

The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network collaborates with partners across Northeast Indiana and beyond to cultivate a resilient local food system that connects communities, reduces food insecurity, creates prosperity for farms, and nourishes families. For more information about their programs and impact, visit neifood.org/our-impact .